WASHINGTON — A renegotiated trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada finally got its day in the U.S. House and was passed with bipartisan support, getting praise from northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks.
The bill aims to replace the North American Free Trade Act, better known simply as NAFTA, that was put into effect in the 1990s. The USMCA was approved by a wide margin — 385-41 — with 193 Democrats and 192 Republicans voting yea.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that her majority caucus would support the measure after the deal was tweak, particularly with input from labor unions who wanted to see more safeguards put in for workers.
That announcement was made on Dec. 10, the same day articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were released.
After the House’s bipartisan passage of the trade deal, Banks released the following statement:
“As the son of a factory worker who grew up in a home where NAFTA was a ‘four-letter word,’ it is hard not to see today’s House passage of USMA as not just a big win for American workers but also the biggest promise delivered yet by President Donald Trump," Banks said.
“This trade deal will be a boon to northeast Indiana. Our farmers need it. Our manufacturers need it. Mexico and Canada are Indiana’s two top trading partners, accounting for 47% of our exports and generating $18 billion in revenue for Hoosiers. Experts project this trade deal will generate 176,000 jobs and inject $68 billion into the gross national domestic product.
“Furthermore, the USMCA will give American businesses and farmers much-needed stability and empower the president to continue negotiating with China from a position of power. China’s taken advantage of hardworking Americans for far too long, and we’re finally doing something about it," Banks said in a statement.
All seven Indiana Republicans in the House voted for it. Democrat Andre Carson of Indianapolis voted yes, while northwest Indiana Rep. Pete Visclosky voted no.
The trade deal will now need to be approved by the Senate, which will take up the matter in January after the holiday recess. The trade agreement is expected to also draw bipartisan support in the upper house and be approved.
