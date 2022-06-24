ANGOLA — The Monument City Classic is back.
Today from 8-10:30 a.m., participants will traverse rigorous, hilly terrain and face summer weather conditions.
The race has an extensive history dating to its beginning in 1979. Angola Sports Center originally hosted the 10-kilometer road race from its inaugural event to June 1996. During its first almost two decades, the Monument City Classic welcomed numerous runners from a primarily local origin.
As time passed, word traveled that the 10-k involved a tricky course. Jim Scott, a former director of the race, saw the county’s elevation as an enticing selling point.
“The one thing I do know from training here and all of the guys and gals that are running, this is hilly terrain here,” Scott said. “We needed to take advantage of that as to how we hyped the race. That it was a challenging race, that it probably wasn’t going to be a place where you set a personal record.”
With 12 hills strung throughout the course, runners were tested mentally in the summer heat. The same traditions continued when the race was revived by Legends Running Shop in 2017 following a 21-year hiatus.
Consistently, the 10-k has been held on the last Saturday in June. However, the course is different than it was during its first layout due to new property being obtained and building constructed. Some of the same signature spots will still be featured such as the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument downtown and twin ponds on C.R. 100E.
Growing in participant size and overall public success, the Monument City Classic began to notice runners registered from a broader area, not just a local bunch.
“We grew, as a matter of fact, it was maybe the third year, I had reached out to the track club in Fort Wayne, which was a big club at that time, even though it said track, it was road running. I got them to come up here,” Scott said.
Despite the increase in runners in the race’s first few years of operation, eventually, the 10-k was faced with issues regarding a lack of general interest and they became in need of more volunteers.
“When we first started, we had employees, we had friends, lots of community people that were more than willing and very happy to take part and work at the water station, work at the area signing people in. It was great, it was a very fun day, but it’s a lot of work. So if I didn’t have all that help, it wasn’t going to happen,” said Connie Crowl, manager and co-owner of the Angola Sports Center.
Ultimately, the Angola Sports Center chose to stop hosting the race, resulting in an end to its 17 duration. While 10-k was still in its prime, the course layout was certified to allow runners to gain points from competing in the race, reaching between 350 to 400 competitors one of the years.
“When it became certified, you get some more elite runners. That’s when you start moving from having a hometown race into something more,” Crowl said.
When the Angola Sports Center oversaw the Monument City Classic, they enjoyed hosting the race for the pleasure of providing the opportunity to the community. On the rare occasions the company made a profit, they would donate the money to the Angola Parks and Recreation Department. Crowl’s business still makes the trophies for the winners and those that place in each age bracket.
“(Randy Houser, owner of Legends Running Shop has) done a wonderful job, he really cares about it. They have been doing a nice job with it and building it into a bigger race,” Crowl said. “I’m very pleased to know that the race is still going. I’m very happy to know that Legends (Running Shop) is still doing it.”
The 10-k, 6.2 miles, has recently been overshadowed by the interest a 5-k, half marathon or marathon has drawn.
“The theory on running has changed, there’s not nearly the number of people running now. A 5-k seems to be a big accomplishment for most people now, or a marathon or half marathon,” Scott said. “The 5-k is more manageable for a first-timer or a recreational runner. We’ve noticed that if we look at the finishing times from the 80s to now, it’s much much slower.”
Currently, the race has typically between 120 to 140 participants. As Angola High School’s former track coach, Scott advises those interested in running the Monument City Classic in years to come to give themselves between two or three months to properly train.
“For this particular course, you need to run hills,” Scott said. “You need to gradually increase mileage. You need to train for two or three months for a 10-k if you want to do well and have a good feeling about it and not struggle or injure yourself.”
The public is encouraged to cheer on the runners as they scale roads winding through Commons Park, downtown Angola, Ryan Park Elementary School and Angola Middle and High schools.
