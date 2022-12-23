ANGOLA — A free Christmas meal will be offered at Calvary Lutheran Church at 1301 N. Williams St. from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
It is the work of four area pastors coming together for the holiday.
“The idea is for anybody who might not have the means to have a nice meal on the holiday or if they would like to be in the company of other people if they live alone or if their family is far away,” said the Rev. Tom Adamson of Holy Family Episcopal Church.
He said that the meal will be home-cooked and served in the atmosphere of great hospitality by about 30 volunteers.
Adamson said that it is the fifth year since he and the ministers of other churches in the community decided offer a free Christmas meal in Angola.
It began with a conversation between Adamson and Rev. Daryl Emry of Calvary Lutheran Church, Rev. Tim Terrell of Angola United Methodist Church, and Rev. Bob Showers formerly of St. Anthony Catholic Church, said Adamson.
The aim was to find ways the churches could work together throughout the year doing things for the benefit of the community.
“We had a goal of starting a project that could unite our congregations in a common mission despite our differences, which would be a benefit to the wider community,” said Adamson.
He continued that the organizers of the Christmas meal at Calvary Lutheran modeled their event after the meal that happens at Pleasant Lake on Thanksgiving.
“They do this on Thanksgiving, that’s the holiday that families get together, but families also get together on Christmas, and we thought that this would be a great way to keep that going in our town,” said Adamson.
Ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rolls, salads, as well as desserts, cakes, cookies, and pies will be offered this year at the Christmas meal at Calvary Lutheran Church, said Adamson. People can also come and get containers, if they want to deliver festive food to people who might be shut in or cannot make it.
“That’s something we always offer,” said Adamson.
The volunteers, he continued, were the members of various churches from Angola and surrounding areas who enjoyed volunteering. The event usually serves an average of about 100 people, said Adamson.
This year, he continued, the organizers initially hoped to have more guests, but they were now unsure if the weather was not going to become a negative factor.
“A lot of people who would like to come at this might be inclined to stay if it’s frigid, but we’ll see,” said Adamson.
