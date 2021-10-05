ANGOLA — Terra Brantley helped TLC House celebrate its 10-year anniversary Thursday evening at Fairview Missionary Church and usher in October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Brantley is a former WANE-TV news anchor and current president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League and the Terra Brantley Foundation.
TLC House Indiana is a domestic violence shelter that provides emergency housing and critical service to women and their children escaping domestic violence and seeks to empower these survivors with safe shelter and tools for self-sufficiency.
“We’re here tonight celebrating 10 years of TLC providing clients with safe shelter and the tools to improve their lives so that they can break the cycle of abuse that they’ve been living under,” said TLC House Indiana President Cheryll Miller. “We want you all to be aware of the horrible situation of domestic abuse and know that there are options available to victims.”
After opening remarks from Miller and previous TLC president Mary Lou Orn, Brantley took the stage to recount her own life experiences with domestic violence and how she got to where she is today.
Brantley grew up in Cincinnati with an abusive father who would often hurt her and her mother.
In order to avoid her home life, Brantley threw herself into her academics and extracurricular activities.
“I was a girl who would crouch in the corner of my bedroom, praying to God to relieve me from my own personal hell, which was my home,” Brantley said. “I was a girl who knew that to get out of the situation I had to get a good education and managed to do so.”
Brantley attended Ohio University on scholarships and worked hard to support herself and her mother while studying.
After graduating, she married her first husband and unknowingly became entangled in another domestic violence situation.
He was a drug abuser who often hurt her, even when their kids could see or hear them.
“I was so ashamed to tell anyone my deep, dark, dirty little secret. So afraid of what people would say if the TV lady couldn’t hold it all together, if the TV lady couldn’t continue to give the perfect little image of family and suburbia and life and everything that we think is just so perfect,” Brantley said. “I was the woman who almost lost her career, her children and her life to domestic violence, but I became the woman whose eyes finally opened through the eyes of my child, my gift from God.”
During one of her husband’s abusive fits in their garage, Brantley’s son opened the door to see what was happening.
“He opens the door, and I am crying, and he’s looking at me. He’s watching me. And as I am watching him watch me, in his eyes I see fear. Fear. And as I am watching him watch me, I am reminded of a time when I was younger, watching my parents,” Brantley said. “I am reminded of a time when I was watching and praying to be delivered from what I called this hell at my home. I am reminded of a promise that I made to myself while I was watching this as a child. A promise that if I ever got married and had children and was in a domestic violence situation, I would get my children out. Because by staying in the situation, I was condoning the behavior without verbally saying a word. I was saying that this is acceptable, that this is normal. I was allowing the cycle to continue.”
Brantley decided enough was enough and divorced her husband, who was arrested only a month later for drug trafficking and sentenced to two years in prison.
Then she took her son and daughter, and the three of them began to build a better life together.
“I became the woman who learned to plot and plan and break free from the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Brantley said. “I did not — did not — want them to think that type of behavior is normal. I did not want them to lead the same life I had. I wanted something so much better for them.”
Brantley’s children became high-achieving students, earning scholarships for college, and she herself went back to school to further her education and career.
Brantley also began to speak more openly about her experiences with domestic violence. When speaking at a mother-daughter event, a woman approached her saying she had no idea Brantley had been through such hardships and then shared her own domestic violence experiences.
“Then she hugs me, and I could feel her pain. I could feel her tears on my shoulder, and as I’m hugging this woman, I’m thinking, if everything I’ve been through has brought me to this moment, then my life is not in vain because I’ve helped someone realize that they’re not by themselves,” Brantley said. “I’ve helped give someone hope, and hope is a very powerful thing.
“Afterwards she said — it’s a line I will never, ever forget — thank you for being the smile that I don’t have,” Brantley continued. “Something like that will last a very long time with you. It changed my life.”
Brantley’s life took an even better turn when years later, her father approached her with a tearful apology, and the two were able to rekindle their relationship.
“I can stand before you now as a woman who has an incredible life, an awesome career, an unwavering faith in God,” Brantley said. “Through all that I have been through, I have learned the incredible healing power of tears and the incredible healing power of forgiveness.”
In addition to Brantley and her powerful story, TLC House Indiana’s 10-year anniversary was made possible by sponsors, including Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Dick of Hamilton, Fairview Missionary Church, The Printing Place, Sam Schertz and Steve Jennings Ecowater Systems.
For more information or to contact TLC House Indiana, call 624-2274 or visit tlchouseindiana.org and the organization’s Facebook page.
