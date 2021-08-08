State police investigating shooting
BUTLER — One person has died and two others were injured in a Thursday evening shooting at a rural home between Butler and Waterloo.
All three — two males and one female — were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne due to the nature of their injuries, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
One of the males was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police have not released the names of the victims. The condition of the two surviving individuals is not available.
Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were called at approximately 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the residence in the 5400 block of C.R. 22 for a call of shots fired, state police said in a news release.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they found two adult males and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, state police said.
A neighboring resident said Friday that a loud argument was occurring at the property before they heard four shots fired Thursday evening.
The neighbor said they then watched as another neighbor ran to the aid of the woman who could be heard yelling “My husband shot me!”
According to an incident log from the sheriff’s department, police responded to the same residence at 7:35 p.m. Thursday for a reported civil issue before the shots fired report was received just over an hour later.
Anderson man charged in Lake James murder
ANGOLA — Anderson man Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, has been arrested on a preliminary charge of the murder of Wilma Ball, 82, Lake James.
Through extensive investigative efforts using DNA analysis, a former neighbor of Ball’s, Hoover was taken into custody without incident Wednesday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Hoover was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. in Anderson after confessing to the crime to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Detective 1st Sgt. Chris Emerick. Mrs. Ball was found dead on June 23 by friends.
During an initial hearing Thursday morning in Steuben Circuit Court, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser put Emerick on the stand to make the case that Hoover be held without bail, to which Judge Allen Wheat agreed.
“Did he confess to killing Wilma Ball?” Musser asked.
“Yes he did,” Emerick responded.
Hoover allegedly stabbed Mrs. Ball in the neck twice, with the potentially fatal wound being a stab that was some 3 inches deep, an autopsy revealed. Court records did not say what Hoover allegedly used to stab Mrs. Ball. Because the case is still under investigation, Emerick would not say what was used. Autopsy details filed in court indicated it may have been a knife.
The confession was made while Hoover was being questioned at the Anderson Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. Details of that interview were not completely spelled out in charging documents filed in court. In fact, the document said Hoover denied killing Mrs. Ball and said he didn’t even know her, other than to wave at her when the two crossed paths outdoors.
Hoover told Emerick he had never been in the Ball residence, though he was tied to being inside from his DNA that was discovered on beer cans police found in the home. He allegedly made entry to the home by going through a garage window. Emerick took a DNA sample from Hoover on July 1 in Anderson.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James, who was found dead in her home on the afternoon of June 23. It is believed she was killed sometime between June 22 and June 23, Emerick said in court. Details from the autopsy that were filed in court did not indicate a time of death.
Hoover had been living with his brother across the lane from the Ball residence. Hoover’s brother, Noah, told police that he believed his brother might have had something to do with the murder because he quit his job and abruptly left town in a truck he stole from their parents on the day Mrs. Ball was discovered, court records say.
Hoover is facing 45-65 years in prison if he’s found guilty. Wheat set a Nov. 29-Dec. 3 trial date. Hoover will next be in court for a status hearing on Sept. 27. A final pretrial conference is set for Oct. 18.
Fatal bike probe given to special prosecutor
ANGOLA — DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Erik Weber has been assigned to investigate the circumstances that led to a Steuben County Highway Department dump truck driver striking a bicyclist in July, leading to the victim’s death.
Susan Stroh, 67, Angola, died two days after she was struck by a dump truck while riding her bicycle on the afternoon of July 6.
Stroh was struck from behind by a 2008 International 7400 Steuben County Highway Department dump truck driven by Jared Perkins, 43, Montgomery, Michigan.
The Angola Police Department investigated the incident and turned over its findings to the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
Weber has yet to determine if any criminal charges should be filed in the incident.
Stroh sustained a head injury and broken bones when she was struck by a dump truck while she was riding her bicycle on Wendell Jacob Avenue near Glendarin Golf Course. She was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where she died on July 8.
Steuben County Attorney Don Stuckey said no disciplinary action has been taken with Perkins, who remains on the job at the highway department.
Howe man charged with money laundering
LAGRANGE — A Howe man was arrested and charged Monday with money laundering, a Level 6 felony, for allegedly extorting a large sum of cash from a local Amish man.
Roberto Alvez, 40, of the 4800 block of S.R. 9 North, Howe, was arrested and taken into custody by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.
Documents filed with the LaGrange Superior Court said Alvez is accused of sending a threatening letter in July 2020 to a local Amish man he was familiar with. In that letter, Alvez allegedly said he would kill the Amish man unless he sent Alvez a check for $7,500. Alvez is said to have instructed the man to mail the check to his address along with a letter saying the money was a gift.
Indiana State Police detectives working the case said the Amish victim in this case believed the threat to be real. Fearing for his life, he obtained a certified check from his bank for $7,500 and mailed it to Alvez as instructed.
Approximately one month later, Alvez allegedly sent the victim a second letter, demanding the victim’s brother send Alvez him an additional $7,500 or he, too, would be harmed. It was at that point that the victim contacted the police.
Police were able to track down Alvez in August 2020, and according to the report, Alvez admitted to receiving and cashing the check. But Alvez denied he was the letter’s author and told police he thought the money was sent to him as a gift. He agreed to return the money to the victim within two weeks, but that never happened.
Howe woman receives Sagamore of the Wabash
LAGRANGE — Howe businesswoman Marge Malone was awarded a Sagamore of the Wabash just outside of The Farm, a LaGrange foster home she helped created that uses farm animals and a farm setting to help put children and families at ease as they navigate their way through foster care and the court system.
The state award singles out individuals for their contributions to the state. It is issued by the Governor’s office.
Malone is well known in the community for the number of not-for-profit, grassroots organizations she’s started in LaGrange County, all organizations aimed at solving problems she and others see in the community.
In addition to The Farm, Malone is the founder of Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, a not-for-profit organization that now runs the LaGrange County animal shelter. When Ark took over the shelter, they turned it into a no-kill facility. Malone also launched the Paws and Claws Bookstore in Howe that takes in used books and helps use the money it raises reselling those books to support Ark.
Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Representative Denny Zent, and Indiana State Senator Sue Glick presented Malone with her Sagamore.
“Just look at all the accomplishments she’s had,” Zent said before the ceremony. “These things need to be noted. I think this is a well-deserved award, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Glick said the award is important because it recognizes those who make a difference in their communities. “These kids will benefit, and their families will benefit because of Marge,” she said.
Brightpoint takes over Head Start
Brightpoint has taken over providing Head Start services in DeKalb County. The change became effective July 1.
Head Start in DeKalb County formerly was administered by Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools.
Brightpoint received the competitive grant to operate the program, said Brightpoint’s vice president of early childhood services, Mary Lee Freeze.
Brightpoint operates Head Start and Early Head Start in Garrett and Waterloo and Head Start in Butler. It also oversees 40 Early Head Start home-based programs in DeKalb County.
There are eight children served at each Early Head Start site and 30 children served at each Head Start site, Freeze said.
Brightpoint also operates Head Start in Allen, Noble and Whitley counties.
Head Start programs are designed for low-income families as well as a number of children with an identified disability, Freeze said. Its programs and services are designed to get children ready for kindergarten as well as providing physical and health screenings and family services.
Solar abatement put on hold
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council took a request for an abatement from Auburn Renewables under advisement until September.
DeKalb County Commissioners continue to work on a solar ordinance.
The Auburn Renewables Solar Array project will be located along the west side of Interstate 69, bordered by C.R. 19 on the west, and south of the Scot Industries plant on C.R. 48.
Council President Rick Ring said abatements for solar fields are becoming common in counties with solar farm projects. He said it would probably be appropriate to offer an economic development agreement with Auburn Renewables.
“Similar things are being done in Randolph and White counties,” he said. “We need to pause for 30 days, to look at other economic development agreements in other counties. We need to take a moment and look at this to make sure we are doing it fairly for other projects that are coming.”
The 55-acre project is located within the City of Auburn’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, a two-mile area outside of its boundaries where it is allowed to plan. The county has the final say over abatements, because the land lies outside of the city’s boundaries.
The project’s solar panels will produce 11.25 megawatts of alternating current, which will be sold to the city-owned Auburn Electric utility.
While drafting the county’s solar ordinance over the next two months, the commissioners has planned a series of public meetings on the topic. The first took place Wednesday at the courthouse. A second meeting will be Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Eastside High School. The third will be Sept. 15 at a location to be determined, and the final during the Sept. 27 commissioners meeting.
The Auburn Renewables solar farm will become the largest of its kind in DeKalb County, but perhaps not for long. Unofficial reports say a developer is leasing land for a solar development of 1,600 acres south of Butler. No formal application has been filed with DeKalb County planning officials.
Teen allegedly tries to disarm police officer
LIGONIER — A Ligonier man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to disarm a uniformed Ligonier police officer in an incident in a factory parking lot.
Nestor Gutierrez-Valenciano, 18, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Monday by Ligonier Police and booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to court documents filed in the case, Ligonier Police Department Patrolman Mike Alexander was dispatched to the east parking lot of Jeld Wen Manufacturing, 200 Gerber St., to investigate a suspicious person described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt, shorts and white tennis shoes who was attempting to break into cars in the parking lot. When Patrolman Chris Shearer arrived, he identified the man as Gutierrez-Valenciano.
Police alleged in the court documents that Gutierrez-Valenciano appeared to be “impaired on some type of drug and appeared to be irritated and unsure of his surroundings.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Alexander asked Gutierrez-Valenciano to place his hands on his marked police car while he patted him down to search for weapons. During the pat down, Alexander removed a straight-bladed knife from the right pocket of Gutierrez-Valenciano’s sweatshirt.
Police located what appeared to be a self-inflicted puncture wound on Gutierrez-Valenciano’s arm. The wound appeared minor, according to court documents, Shearer told Gutierrez-Valenciano to keep his hands on Alexander’s police car to get some medical supplies to bandage his arm.
After Shearer walked to his police car, Gutierrez-Valenciano allegedly turned toward Alexander and “lunged for my service handgun,” according to court filings. Gutierrez-Valenciano was able to get his hand on Alexander’s handgun, but Alexander was able to keep the gun secured in its holster.
Shearer and Alexander were able to take Gutierrez-Valenciano into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.