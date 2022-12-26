ANGOLA — When Rep. Denny Zent returns to the Indiana House of Representatives in January, he will be serving in a new role.
Zent, R-Angola, will serve as a member of House leadership as a newly appointed Assistant Majority Floor Leader.
He also will continue to serve on the House Public Health Committee, and the Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee.
"I look forward to the new responsibilities that come with helping lead our House team," Zent said. "I also look forward to using my background working in health care to help tackle public health challenges like access and affordability to care, and curbing addiction and other chronic conditions. As a veteran, I also understand some of the unique issues our men and women in uniform face when they transition to civilian life. We want to ensure they've got the support and resources they need to be successful."
Zent was reelected by an overwhelming majority this fall, landing him his sixth term in the House.
With population growing around the lakes in Steuben County and in the heavily Amish LaGrange County, Zent saw some of his district shrink geographically.
Zent now serves all of LaGrange County and all but the southern tier of four townships in Steuben County, ceding those townships to Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn.
Zent was in line for the chairmanship of the House Local Government Committee, but with a possible knee replacement coming, he didn't want to be put in the position of leaving that committee in a lurch should he have to leave and then go through recovery during the session.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, gave Zent the opportunity to use his veteran abilities to work with younger members of the House in his new role.
"He said, 'I would like to put you in a leadership position here where you can use some of your expertise,'" Zent said. "We bought in a dozen newbies and last year or two years ago, we added a bunch more. And I think it works all the way around."
He wanted to stay in the house health and veterans committees, again tapping in on his expertise in health care as a doctor and as a U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran.
"I'm glad, but I insisted on staying on health and veterns-public safety. So I've got those two," Zent said. "It's about using whatever your strengths are, and I'm glad where I am and also if something comes up unexpectedly, I won't leave them in the lurch."
Heading into the so-called long session, Zent said the budget will be a big issue. In Indiana, budgets are written on a two-year basis.
Perhaps the biggest change this year, Zent said, was having Smaltz serving on the House Ways and Means Committee.
"We are incredibly fortunate now that they're finally realizing what talent that Ben Smaltz has. I wanted someone from our four counties up here to be on Ways and Means because that's where the money comes from," Zent said.
Having Smaltz on Ways and Means, Zent said, could mean funding will not be so concentrated on the doughnut counties surrounding Indianapolis and Marion County itself.
On Ways and Means, Smaltz will now have a front-row seat to creation of the budget, which always originates in the House. The state has seen a more than $6 billion tax surplus after reaping more revenue amid inflation.
To top it all off, Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, is on the Senate Budget Committee, which should give northeast Indiana much more influence on how Indiana's money is spent and where it ends up.
Zent said with inflation, much of Indiana's spending — on such things as roads and state buildings — could get eaten up from additional costs that are being tagged on due to rising costs.
Another big issue for Zent is health care spending and losing providers due to Medicare reimbursements.
"A lot of our Medicaid rates are so dismal, we're losing providers. So on paper, you can say, Yeah, we're going to do this and it's the fastest growing budget item we have, about the second biggest," Zent said. "Education, K through 12, takes up over 50% (of the budget), and higher ed used to take up like 12% to 14%. I think now Medicaid and the amount of money — the state pays a portion in the feds pay about two thirds — that is going to jump and we're going to have to have the money ready for that. And if we don't increase a lot of these rates in which we have some control — HMS has most of it — we're going lose providers even more and you may say on paper you got those people coverd but they can't find anybody that will do the treatment."
Zent also pointed out a variety of issues impacting veterans, law enforcement and fire fighters, particularly pay for law enforcement.
"My other thing is always veterans issues and and the law enforcement and the fire department. I get that all on the one committee," Zent said.
His efforts to honor veterans through the naming of U.S. 20 as the Medal of Honor highway from coast to coast is continuing momentum. It should be dedicated next year in on the East Coast with a ceremony in Boston.
"I've got a feeling at some point in the next year. They're going to have a big hoopla ... in Boston where it ends," Zent said.
The natural gas issue will also get Zent's attention this year. There has been a capacity issue in Steuben County and Zent is working to get the matter resolved.
Zent says the area has become a utilities dessert of sorts.
"Now what we got seemingly a shortage of natural gas even though the ANR pipe lines run all over our county? So I've been pushing, I got a call from the governor's office. They're on it," Zent said.
There are a variety of means to provide for gas capacity expansion, Zent said.
"We will look into getting grants, some type of low interest loans, something that help with the gas getting there ," Zent said. "I think there's an easier solution than we have been told."
A lack of gas capacity is hampering the area's industries and their ability to grow.
If local industry grows, it will in turn lead to more people moving to the area and eventually more students in schools. That, in turn, will help bring in more money for the local schools, Zent said.
"You bring in those jobs, that brings in usually the workers that on average, have 1.9 to 2 kids per family. You bring in 100 jobs. You bring in 200 kids, and we pay by number of students in school. All of a sudden you're talking some major money," Zent said. "For each child ... the local taxes and federal federal subsidies amount to $10,000 to $12,000 you add, you know, a couple of 100 jobs on to that and you're talking some serious money here."
Zent expanded further on his example.
"As I said, let's face it, let's say we easily get 100 new jobs and you're if there's two kids, a family, maybe some more, some less. That's $2.4 million," Zent said.
Zent also has enjoyed visiting schools throughout the district. Most recently, a couple weeks ago, he visited Westview in LaGrange County.
"I've been able to be at all of the school districts in my district up here, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Fremont, Angola, and I want to go back. I'd love to spend my next two years just, you know going in and talking to the kids," Zent said.
Part of the message: If students in local high schools are interested in serving, they can do so just three years after they're in high school, in the House, where the minimum ages is 21, and a few more years later, at age 25 in the Indiana Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.