FREMONT — Heather Reetz was chosen by the Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees as its newest member, filling the vacancy left after the resignation of member Jill Cox.
Reetz will represent District 3, as Cox did, as one of the two representatives for the district that includes Clear Lake Township and the town of Clear Lake.
Cox was first elected to the board in 2014 to a four-year term in office. In 2018 she didn’t run for reelection but volunteered to continue serving seeing that no one from her district ran for the open seat.
“I actually contemplated running as I knew the member that left hadn’t wanted to run again,” Reetz said. “But at the time, it wasn’t right for us.”
Reetz said between her work schedule and the schedules for her two sons with the Fremont Youth League and her husband’s league schedule, it just wasn’t feasible at the time.
“When I heard the seat was coming open, I felt it was a better time with both boys done with youth league,” Reetz said.
A Fremont graduate herself, Reetz said she wanted to be able to be more involved with the school in a different way.
“I just love the growth with Fremont Community Schools,” she said.
Reetz has a background in healthcare and works as a nurse. She feels her background will add to the already diverse group that serves on the board.
Reetz was one of four candidates for the opening.
“I’m glad there were other candidates, not just a one-and-it’s-yours-kind of opening,” Reetz said.
The other candidates interviewed by the board for the position were Jennifer Book, Diana McArdle and Jay Sattison.
“All four are just fantastic people,” said Superintendent Bill Stitt.
Reetz will serve until 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.