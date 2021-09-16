Friday, Sept. 17
• Hudson Town Council, Town Hall, 115 W. Parsonage St., Hudson, special meeting, 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage Board meets at 2 p.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, district offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Fremont Middle School Cafeteria, 811 W. Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools, Administration Building, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools School Board, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and Budget Committee, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, district offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
• Angola/Trine University MS4 Storm Water Advisory Group, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, annual meeting, 6 p.m.
