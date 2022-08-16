HUNTERTOWN — The former director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. is facing charges of public nudity in Allen County after an incident at a local festival last weekend, reports our news partner, WANE-TV.
David J. Koenig, 62, allegedly of exposed himself to people walking by him at the Heritage Days Festival while repeatedly yelling “bald eagle,” Allen Superior Court documents say.
Police arrested Koenig on a Class B misdemeanor count of public nudity this past weekend.
A witness told police she and her husband were walking with their 13-month grandchild when Koenig yelled out “bald eagle,” court documents said.
When she turned to look at him, Koenig was taking down his pants with his right hand and exposing himself while facing the crowd of adults and children watching a circus nearby, court documents said.
The witness began to quickly walk away and Koenig continued to yell “bald eagle,” court documents said.
A vendor at the festival told police she had refused to sell Koenig beer because he appeared to be drunk, but she told police in court documents she overheard him yell out after he walked into a tent: “You know you want to look at it!”
An Allen County Sheriff’s officer working at the festival arrested Koenig, who claimed he had to urinate and had gone near a tent to do so, court documents said.
Koenig was released on his own recognizance and a public defender was appointed for him.
Koenig served at executive director of the Steuben County EDC from late-2011 to early- mid-2016.
