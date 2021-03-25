ANGOLA — Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair, a family-owned company that has served Steuben County for more than 50 years, is proposing to spend $3 million to build a new automotive repair or service facility in Angola’s Innovation Park.
According to city documents, the company is seeking approval to construct a new 20,000 square foot single-story building with service bays and an attached public entrance and offices just off of US-20/West Maumee at Lot No. 5 of Angola’s Innovation Park.
The full proposal will come before the Angola Plan Commission on April 12, but the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals is set to consider several zoning variances needed for the project at a public hearing Monday .
The two sections of the city’s development standards the company is requesting zoning variances for are the parts regarding fence height and design and another specifying what kind of materials can be used for parking area surfaces.
The company has proposed fencing-in the portion of the lot that will hold wrecked vehicles with an 8-foot tall chain link fence topped with barbed wire. City development standards cap fence height at six feet and prohibit using barbed or razor wire without an approved variance.
For the vehicle storage area, the company has also proposed using a crushed stone or gravel material rather than paving the lot with a hard-surface material.
Ken Wilson of JICI Construction is listed as the representative for the project on the zoning variance request application. Wilson said Thursday the goal is to have the new site finished by the end of the year, although that is contingent on the weather.
“Bill loves Angola and he wants to be here,” Wilson said. “This gives his business more space for growth.”
If the BZA gives favorable approval to the variance requests, the Plan Commission is set to consider the project on April 12 and decide whether development can proceed.
According to the BZA report, Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair says the project will allow the company to maintain its current business and remain in Angola.
Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair has provided towing, vehicle recovery and repair services to Northeast Indiana and Southern Michigan since 1977. The company employs more than 20 people and has locations in Angola and Fremont, according to its website.
