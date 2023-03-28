Vintage Hitchcock

The cast of Trine University’s “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play.” Performances will be this weekend in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The cast includes, front, from left, Anna Dressler, Muriel Mackie, Dominic Garner, Andie Mendoza and Allison Miller. In the middle are Benton Knox, Sage, Scherzer, Sean Carpenter, Katrina Kellogg, Parker Tillmon and Chantale Leavell. In back are Aidan Smith, Caden Daffron and James Wordleman.

 DEAN OREWILER

ANGOLA — The Trine University Theatre Department is set to bring “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” to the stage this weekend.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. All shows take place in Ryan Concert Hall at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.

Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for students 5-18, and free for members of the Trine community.

“Vintage Hitchcock” is set as a 1940s radio show featuring adaptations of three movies directed by Alfred Hitchcock: “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps.”

“We are trying to stage this as close to a ‘40s show as possible,” said LouAnn Homan, director of Trine Theatre. “We are trying to be very authentic for our audience.”

For any questions, please contact Homan at homanl@trine.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.