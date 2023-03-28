The cast of Trine University’s “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play.” Performances will be this weekend in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The cast includes, front, from left, Anna Dressler, Muriel Mackie, Dominic Garner, Andie Mendoza and Allison Miller. In the middle are Benton Knox, Sage, Scherzer, Sean Carpenter, Katrina Kellogg, Parker Tillmon and Chantale Leavell. In back are Aidan Smith, Caden Daffron and James Wordleman.