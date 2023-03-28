ANGOLA — The Trine University Theatre Department is set to bring “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” to the stage this weekend.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. All shows take place in Ryan Concert Hall at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for students 5-18, and free for members of the Trine community.
“Vintage Hitchcock” is set as a 1940s radio show featuring adaptations of three movies directed by Alfred Hitchcock: “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps.”
“We are trying to stage this as close to a ‘40s show as possible,” said LouAnn Homan, director of Trine Theatre. “We are trying to be very authentic for our audience.”
For any questions, please contact Homan at homanl@trine.edu.
