ANGOLA — More activities are being planned for the Steuben County Courtyard in the coming months.
The activities are being planned by Angola Main Street and will supplement other events going on in the downtown.
Use of the green space was approved Monday by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
First off, the Courtyard is going to be used for entertainment during Cruise to the Monument, which is Sept. 20 this year.
Then, FallFest is being moved to Oct. 14 to coincide with the Fall Color Train being run by Indiana Rail Experience, which is headquartered in Pleasant Lake.
