ANGOLA — The Steuben County Bowen Center hosted their open house celebrating 10 years on Wednesday.
The public was invited to meet the staff, enjoy food and tour the facilities. The open house also gave the Bowen Center an opportunity to show off some of their spaces dedicated to their new health clinic.
The addition will be Indiana's sixth Bowen Center health clinic and first in the four county region.
Also in attendance were members from the organization's executive team.
