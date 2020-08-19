Five people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Debra S. Martin, 26, of the 1000 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn arrested on Dole Street, east of Hardy Street in Ashley on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jerad M. Pease, 28, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at Dole and Hardy streets in Ashley on an infraction alleging driving while suspended.
• Kylar R. Pratt, 200, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Jesse A. Totten, 22, of the 1000 block of East Hawley Road, Custer, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self.
• James D. Wilson, 38, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
