FREMONT — Music Fest had a successful weekend, drawing in large crowds to downtown Fremont.
The Music Fest gave a place for local businesses and politicians to get their names out. It began with the local first responders and the American Legion presenting flags and walking the parade route.
Roger Probst, former Fremont High School athletic director, was the grand marshal of the day. He rode in a blue sports car with supporters from Fremont High School walking behind him.
Many floats and companies brought candy to throw out for all of the spectators. The children, and some parents, went charging after the candy as it was thrown from the vehicles.
Fremont schools also joined the parade as members of the football team walked alongside the cheerleaders as they performed along the parade route. The cheerleaders did common cheers and showed some of the lifts they do all while keeping up with the moving vehicles.
The main spectacle was the first responders turning on all of the lights and sirens to start the parade. Entries stopped at the legion for a moment of silence for those who are serving and have served our country.
After the parade Music Fest continued on with the band Island Vibe kicking off the musical entertainment. If you got the chance, the characters were walking around and visiting with people as they enjoyed the music.
The bounce house and other games drew in a large crowd of eager kids ready to play. Luckily the weekend had beautiful weather and many guests were able to be there both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.