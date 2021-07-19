ANGOLA — In less than 5 minutes, the rezoning of the former Captain's Cabin property on Crooked Lake was finalized by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners Monday morning.
This follows the property on the first basin of Crooked Lake receiving a 7-0 favorable recommendation to rezone the property to lake residential by the Steuben County Plan Commission on July 7.
Six existing parcels were rezoned to lake residential, three from local business and three from manufactured homes.
Star Homes by Delagrange & Richhart Inc., Plan Commission Director Clint Knauer said, plans to develop two homes on the lake front parcels and one or two on the back lots.
Three of the parcels sit on the lakefront side of Shadyside Road with the other three on the south side of the road.
Prior to the sale, Captain's Cabin had been owned by Charles, Sarah and Jason Brunson in whole or in part since January 1991. The Cabin, under the corporate name of Arlo Inc., has withstood a major fire and a significant bridge closure.
Prior to the Brunson's owning the restaurant for 30 years, it had been owned by former Chicago White Sox outfielder Jim Rivera, who took bought the restaurant after his baseball career ended in 1961.
The closing and possible sale of the business has been speculated since December 2019 when zoning changes were sought to enable a variety of options for future use of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.