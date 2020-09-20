State unemployment rate down to 6.4%
Indiana’s preliminary unemployment rate for August was 6.4%, marking a 1.4 percentage point drop from the 7.8% in July, using seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, making it the second lowest in the Midwest, with Wisconsin taking the honor at 6.2%.
In comparison the national unemployment rate in August was 8.4%. Last month’s rate for Indiana is twice what it was in August 2019, which was 3.2%, said data released Friday from Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Indiana’s labor force — people employed and those without a job but actively seeking work — in August was approximately 3.36 million people, which is up from 3.32 million in July. Switching over to the unemployed, the number dropped 17.9% from July to August, going from 261,101 to 214,408 people.
“I was concerned last month that we were going to see the employment rebound slow, but Indiana’s job market as measured by the number of people working or seeking work has shown continued improvement over the summer,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University’s Community Research Institute.
Classic car club honors three from area
AUBURN — Three northeast Indiana residents received prestigious awards from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club in a livestreamed event Sept. 6.
Pat Leahy of Woodburn received the Blue Blazer Award given annual to the club’s Man of the Year.
Jessica Butler of Fort Wayne, an Auburn native, was honored as the club’s Woman of the Year.
Kari Randinelli Ackerman of Auburn received the Ken Van Ausdal Ring for enthusiasm in driving an Auburn automobile.
The club canceled its annual reunion in Auburn, which began in 1956, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am only the third woman to have won the ring, and I am also honored to be in such a select group of amazing women” with Kathy Kelham and Barbara Pietracatella, Ackerman said. Pietracatella also lives in Auburn.
Steel-processing plant expanding near Butler
BUTLER — Paragon Steel is building an $8.3 million expansion of its Butler campus and seeking a tax abatement on $4.3 million of its value.
The company presented its request at Monday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Council.
Paragon is installing “the best slitter in the Midwest” for steel products, said Bruce Whitman, its general manager. The company is seeking a phase-in of property taxes on the machinery.
Construction already has begun for a 43,000 square-foot building to house the new machinery. However, Paragon is not asking for a tax reduction on the building.
The steel-slitting machinery would lead to 15 new, full-time jobs, with five employees to be added later this year, the company said in its presentation. Wages are estimated at $15.80 per hour, plus benefits.
With 15 employees added to the company’s existing work force of 60, the company would generate $1.3 million in local income taxes over the next 10 years, said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
Community foundation building headquarters
LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation celebrated the groundbreaking of its new headquarters at the intersection of U.S. 20 and C.R. 250W in LaGrange on Thursday.
The community foundation purchased a former medical office in 2019, planning to renovate and expand the building as its new headquarters.
After delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, renovation at the facility has now started. Lehman Construction of Shipshewana will complete the project.
The project will feature a new addition, increased parking space and complete renovation of the building’s office and lobby space. The project is on target to be completed by the end of 2020. The Community Foundation anticipates moving into the new facility in mid-January of next year.
“We are excited to provide a community space for our nonprofits,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director of the community foundation.”
Monument damage not as bad as feared
ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners received some bad news about the condition of the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument on Monday but were buoyed by the fact that Columbia will not have to be removed for repair in a shop.
“There was damage we could not see out in the field,” said Gary Fair, Steuben County maintenance supervisor who has been working with Hagerman Construction on repairs of the Civil War monument that was erected in 1917. “It’s not looking good, that’s for sure.”
It was feared that damage to Columbia or the base upon which she rests would necessitate her removal. However, upon inspection and talking with workers from Hagerman, Commissioners Jim Crowl and Lynne Liechty were assured corrective measures could be done in place.
The four soldiers that stand on each corner of the Monument have been removed for repair in a shop. Their mounting equipment had worked loose, and there’s damage to the granite bases where they rest.
Hagerman employee Jerry Loar said each base where the soldiers stand would receive a buildup of a cement-like material, pyramid-shaped, under the hollow pressed copper statues. This will allow better drainage from precipitation and prevent it from sitting on the bases that could result in freeze-thaw damage. The current bases are pock-marked from water damage.
Plant closure could mean loss of taxes
KENDALLVILLE — The closure of LSC Communications’ book binding plant in Kendallville this year could result in local governments losing tens of thousands of dollars in property taxes if equipment is pulled out of the facility.
Or, if everything stays put, even while the building is shuttered, there may be little to no impact on local government coffers.
Gauging exactly what the impact will be when LSC Communications closes its 2500 Marion Drive plant by Dec. 23 is tricky, because it’s unclear exactly what will happen with the building once closed and how much taxing value is specifically in that facility, one of two LSC operates in the city.
On Sept. 1, LSC Communications, formerly known as Courier, issued a WARN notice to the state, indicating that it would be permanently closing its facility at 2500 Marion Drive, resulting in all 307 employees being let go between Oct. 1 and Dec. 23.
The notice also included information that LSC’s digital printing plant and warehouse at 3094 Lester Drive would not be affected.
LSC Communications was assessed $713,269 in total taxes for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.