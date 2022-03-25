ANGOLA — The 2022 Ebbie Awards are highlighting various dedicated Angola community members.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce will host the ninth annual Ebbie Awards, recognizing the leaders and premier businesses and individuals in the local community on Thursday, April 7.
Category winners will be announced at the awards banquet beginning 6 p.m. at Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way in Angola.
Dubbed the “Ebbie Awards,” these excellence in business accolades acknowledge the professionals that set the bar in their respective categories, as determined by community member votes.
Chamber member businesses are nominated by their peers, earning them recognition and prestige for their great contributions to their customers, the community and the Chamber itself.
The Ebbie Awards Banquet will include an evening of networking and award presentations along with appetizers, dinner, live music, photo booth and a cash bar. Ebbie Awards banquet tickets are $60 per person or $500 for a corporate reserved table of eight.
Registration is available online at angolachamber.org or by calling the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce office at 665-3512.
The Ebbie Awards Banquet is presented by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
