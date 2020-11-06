Northeast Indiana’s U.S. congressman had a tweet censored then reinstated by the social media platform Twitter Thursday.
Early Thursday morning, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, was censored by Twitter for a tweet pointing out that Democrats wanted to expand mail-in and early voting with their piece of legislation H.R. 1.
The text of Banks’ tweet taken down by Twitter read:
“Democrats always planned to use mail-in ballots to sway this election. That’s why they intro’d & passed HR1 (their #1 priority) when Pelosi took House majority in early 2019 (long before pandemic). If it had passed every state election would look like PA, WI and MI right now!!”
Banks’ spokesman Mitchell Hailstone revealed the censorship in an email sent to various media outlets at 9:21 a.m. Thursday.
The email said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “has vowed in an interview with POLITICO that House Democrats are going to pass H.R. 1 “right off the bat” in 2021. Twitter has chosen to suppress critical debate about this upcoming piece of legislation.”
After being censored, Rep. Jim Banks released the following statement:
“Everything in my tweet was 100% factual and vital to our national debate. H.R. 1 is a piece of legislation that would fundamentally and radically alter how we run our elections. Republicans have a right to make our criticism of that legislation heard. Big Tech will live to regret the day they chose to interfere in this election and our official government communications.”
At 12:23 p.m. Thursday, Hailstone sent another email saying that after an appeal was made to Twitter, Banks’ original tweet was reinstated.
Thursday’s saga was another chapter in ongoing criticism of social media platforms from both political sides.
Republicans in Congress have taken aim at social media platforms which have more recently started flagging posts with notes about possible disinformation from political figures, including President Donald Trump, who also had posts flagged this week for prematurely claiming electoral victories that hadn’t yet been decided and claiming, without evidence, that fraud was taking place in the ongoing vote counting efforts in undecided states.’
Conservatives have claimed that social media platforms have primarily targeted right-wing speech, while not cracking down on posts from politically left accounts.
Democrats have also been critical of social media companies in recent months for not doing enough to counter disinformation campaigns that spread factually false information widely and quickly as well as inflammatory content stoking racial divisions.
