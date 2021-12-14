ANGOLA — Angola Plan Commission passed a favorable recommendation for a rezoning request for a planned unit development at 2525 W. Maumee, St. that could bring 210 apartment units during Monday night’s meeting.
The request involves rezoning the property, owned by H&A Limited Partners, from agricultural district to planned development district in order to allow a mixed-use development of commercial and residential. The project seeks to use the land in a way that would result in new apartments and business locations.
“We are proposing something that doesn’t really fit into any of the zoning classifications. So in a lot of ways, we’re creating a new one,” said Jeff Schaffer of Abonmarche, the company overseeing the project’s development.
“We need to do a mixed-zoning classification because we’re doing two different uses,” Schaffer continued. “Like I said, we’re going to have a single driveway out onto U.S. 20. We’re going to have shared water and sanitary sewer systems. We’re going to have shared stormwater management system. If these were developed as two separate zoning districts on two different lots, all of that infrastructure would be doubled.”
The two apartment buildings outlined in the project would include up to 210 units of varying sizes, including 500-square-foot studios, 550-square-foot one-bedroom apartments, 900-square-foot two-bedroom apartments and 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom apartments.
The apartments would be centered indoors and feature public spaces and amenities to foster a sense of community.
“The amenity space is very deliberate on this property,” said Arvin Delacruz, Abonmarche architect. “The aesthetic that we’re setting forth is a more contemporary flavor for the building but at the same time something that feels adequately in place in that part of Angola.”
The target market would primarily include young professionals, graduate students and people looking for a second or third home.
The property is just east of Innovation Park, which features a Wingate hotel and the new home of Bill's Professional Towing.
The site would also include private long-term parking of residents’ boats, trailers and other recreational vehicles.
“This is an extremely desirable housing product, and I think you’ll be surprised how quickly they will fill up, even with some existing residents of the city,” Schaffer said.
Abonmarche has designed similar apartment buildings in the Mishawaka area that have completely filled up and have waiting lists.
In concern to the commercial aspect of the property, Schaffer said that they have considered a variety of businesses to target, especially those that would benefit the residents and utilize the property’s location along U.S. 20.
“We might also get a lot of remote workers in this type of development. So a mailing and package center, that makes for the residents as well as the rest of the community,” Schaffer said. “And then obviously something that might take advantage of the traffic on U.S. 20, like a doughnut shop. That’s the analog of the types of businesses that we’re looking at.”
The planned development does not include a sidewalk along U.S. 20, which worried some commission members due to the increasing development of housing in the area.
“The mayor did talk about the city working on, in the future, doing a study on that area,” said Vivian Likes, outgoing director of Economic Development and Planning. “We need walkability out there because this isn’t the only housing that’s going to go out there.”
“We did a trails study earlier this year that looked at the whole city and how we can expand our trail network, and this area, essentially from Trine all the way to (Interstate) 69, was targeted. So it’s an area that the city has already looked at. We understand that there’s a need,” said City Engineer Amanda Cope. “Financially, it’s one of those chicken or an egg thing. That’s a lot of money. You’re talking millions of dollars to put a trail in that, right now, goes to a hotel. So it’s something that from our standpoint — the city’s standpoint — we want to try to get some development out there, and then that is our in-kind match or the city’s investment to these developments coming in.”
While a sidewalk is not in Abonmarche’s preliminary vision, Delacruz said that it’s not entirely off the table.
“We welcome that opportunity to have discussions on that because, again, the developer’s need is how can this product fit seamlessly and succinctly with Angola at large, not a development in a vacuum.”
The planned development will next go before Angola Common Council for approval. If it receives approval, the developers will then be required to submit a development plan, a primary/secondary plat showing easements for utilities, applicable drainage requirements, public or private infrastructure plans and building construction plans for further review by city departments.
