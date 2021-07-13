ANGOLA — Trine University is bustling with high schoolers this week as the Indiana State Police Youth Career Camp returns to campus.
The camp, run by the non-profit organization Indiana Troopers Youth Services Inc., gives high schoolers from around the state and beyond an opportunity to learn about law enforcement.
Multiple camps take place around the state throughout the summer, but Trine’s camp, overseen by master trooper and Director Marc Leatherman since its start in 2010, is happening this week Sunday through Friday.
“These kids, while they’re here, they learn how to dig deep into themselves,” Leatherman said. “To push themselves, to better themselves. Self-discipline, self-motivation. That’s all stuff they’re learning while they’re here.”
Over the week, campers stay in Trine dorms and volunteer state troopers and instructors teach the kids about control tactics, team building and other important aspects of law enforcement.
“They think they might want to get into law enforcement, so we’ll give them the opportunity to see, OK, should you want to do it, this is what it’s going to be like to get to where we are,” Leatherman said. “It gives us a chance to let the kids see what we do and to get first-hand experience because what they see on social media or news is not an accurate representation.”
While the camp volunteers are all certified instructors and official troopers, they find a balance between professionalism and recreation in order to make the camp educational yet fun.
“They come here, and they see us dressed in shorts and t-shirts like them,” Leatherman said. “They actually get to know us as people, and we build this relationship.”
Assistant Director Carmyn Hottell has worked at the camp for six years and helps with various activities throughout the week, such as morning workouts and special visits from the state SWAT and canine officers.
“Leadership, communication, teamwork. We try and build all those things, so even if they don’t want to be police officers, in the end, hopefully they contribute well to society in some other way,” she said.
Hottell was not aware of the camp when she was in high school, but she enjoys being able to counsel the campers and see returning faces over the years.
One such face is camp counselor Allison Marlowe. Marlowe is a DeKalb High School graduate who attended the summer camp one year during high school after Hottell visited DeKalb to speak about criminal justice.
She ended up going to the police academy to become a state trooper and has now come full circle, helping at the summer camp as a counselor.
“I was here, and now I’m working it,” Marlowe said. “It does help. It helped me.”
Leatherman said Marlowe is the second camper he’s had in his 11 years who has joined the force after attending the camp.
“It’s a great stepping stone,” he said. “The fact that we have kids that come back year after year after year, for all their years of eligibility, says that, OK, we’ve got a good program.”
Leatherman and the rest of the camp volunteers were very excited to get the camp going after it was forced to shut down last summer due to COVID-19.
The camp was then on track to have its biggest year yet, with nearly 60 campers enrolling by only February.
This year the camp has only about half that number of campers, but the officers put in just as much care and enthusiasm regardless.
“This year when we got the green light to have camp, we just went, I don’t care if we have five kids show up. We’re going to have camp. We see what it does,” Leatherman said. “If five kids show up, that’s still five kids we can reach out to and hopefully give them the push they need to better themselves.”
The Indiana State Police Youth Career Camp will continue this week until Friday, and the campers will be out today to welcome the Cops Cycling for Survivors bikers who will be stopping in Angola after cycling all day from Bluffton.
For more information about the camp, visit in.gov/isp/2329.htm or trooper.org/.
