INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's 30 private, nonprofit colleges — including Trine University in Angola — will offer visits to prospective students and their families as part of Indiana Private College Week, which is next week.
During the week, Trine will offer the opportunity from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for students to schedule their own in-person customized visit with an admission session, financial aid meeting, campus tour with a current student, tour of a residential building/room, lunch and other options, such as meeting with professor or athletic coach.
Campuses have made necessary accommodations to make sure visitors can experience these campuses in the safest way possible following guidance from local and state health agencies.
All activities are free of charge. A complete list of participating campuses, event schedules, and registration information is available at icindiana.org/pcw.
Visitors between the ages of 16-20 touring ICI campuses during Private College Week will also have the chance to enter a drawing for a Microsoft Surface or Apple iPad mini. Entry forms and rules will be available from each campus.
Independent Colleges of Indiana serves as the collective voice for the state's 30 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. The institutions employ more than 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana's highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30% of Indiana's bachelor's degrees while enrolling 20% of its undergraduates. More information is available at icindiana.org.
