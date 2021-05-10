Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Randall D. Daniels, 34, of the 3900 block of C.R. 59, Butler, arrested in the 300 block of Bittersweet Court on a charge of felony domestic battery causing bodily injury to a known pregnant family or household member.
• Sabrina V. Furar, 27, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested in the 500 block of North Williams Street on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Uriel F. Gaona, 26, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Cody A. Haines, 33, of the 7100 block of South C.R. 900W, Hudson, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Shane L. Hertel, 50, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested in the 700 block of West Water Street on charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy and contempt of court.
• Sadie J. Maguire, 26, of the 300 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cory J. Pagley, 33, of the 200 block of West Pleasant Street, Churubusco, arrested in the 500 block of North Williams Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Nichole A. Pinnington, 37, of the 400 block of Mechanic Street, arrested on North Wayne Street at Growth Parkway on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nelson I. Romero, 23, of the 600 block of Thunder Drive, attested in the 1100 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.