FREMONT — Fremont’s tax increment financing district continues to generate funds today.
Friday, Greg Balsano with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors gave the Fremont Redevelopment Commission its annual presentation on how the district, formed in 2004, is doing from a financial standpoint.
Balsano said Fremont’s TIF district collected $306,002 in 2020. It was estimated to collect $294,810 in 2020, so the actual was higher than anticipated.
A TIF district collects tax money from improvements made in the district that then can be used for other development or amenities for a community.
The 2020 pay 2021 estimated TIF amount is $350,860, but Balsano said that estimate includes the personal property from Metaldyne for $44,750. Metaldyne closed in 2020 so that may affect the number some.
Some projects Fremont has funded since the TIF district was created include road improvements, sanitary sewer improvements and the construction of the salt barn for winter road salt storage.
In the future, TIF revenue funds will continue to cover some road improvements, utilities improvements and trails, which are a project Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons said the town has wanted to do for some time now.
“We’ll use this money to build and expand the trails,” she said. “The matching funds for the Water Street reconstruction are also coming from TIF ... we do have projects to use these funds on.”
She went on to explain that the town has been working with Fremont Community Schools with the desire to connect the trails at Vistula Park to Follett Estates.
The town has acquired a property behind the Abbott Estates subdivision that was needed to build the connection that would make it possible.
Trails are a quality of life initiative, Parsons said.
“We want quality of place for our residents, our employers and their employees,” she said. “We would eventually like to extend trails onto Swager Drive, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.