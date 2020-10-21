Three arrested Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked in the Steuben County Jail following arrests by law enforcement officers on Monday.
• Kelsey R. Gaona, 28, of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Daniel A. Miller, 36, of the 900 block of North C.R. 600E, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Robby A. Wilber, 18, of the 200 block of Regency Court, arrested on a warrant alleging felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.
