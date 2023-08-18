ANGOLA — The Steuben County Foundation presented more than $300,000 to Steuben County nonprofit organizations at its annual meeting Thursday.
The meeting was held on Thursday, at Commons Park under the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion. The meeting featured food trucks for the guests, paid for by the Foundation. At noon, the show began, accompanied by an electrical show by the weather.
Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the foundation, would detail financial statistics from the last fiscal year. The foundation has added approximately $3 million in permanent assets. In addition, the SCCF granted a total of more than $1.15 million to the Steuben County community.
The meeting comes every year in August, as the SCCF concludes their fiscal year in July. The meeting is intended to be a way for the foundation to both interact with the community, while also reporting on what’s been happening behind the scenes.
Over the 2023 fiscal year, the SCCF would open 10 new permanent funds. They also added four new non-permanent funds. The foundation reported nearly 500 total donors would give money, and the foundation now holds nearly 300 individual funds. All of which is planned to be reinvested in the community and local nonprofits.
Last year was the 30th annual meeting, and the foundation would select the 30 nonprofits that maintained the strongest relationships to give away grant funding.
This year 70 nonprofit organizations were in attendance, and they each were given grant funding from the foundation.
The SCCF would give away $344,000 in grant checks to the nonprofits of Steuben County.
The funds given away were designated to go to these organizations by the donors. The foundation takes the donations, invests and compiles them and then returns the investment to the designated nonprofit.
Chris Snyder, the chairman of the board, presented highlights from the past fiscal year.
The first being a gift received by the foundation. The gift being a large portion of the late Vicki Willis estate, which includes a property on Lake James and valuable pieces of artwork.
Snyder also discussed a firefighting course for high school students that they are launching in collaboration with the Angola Fire Department, Steuben County Economic Development Corp. and the Metropolitan School District Career Technical and Education Pathways.
In addition, he would touch on Sheets Family Park. The park is to be placed on the YMCA campus and will have an inclusive playground, splash pad, pickle-ball courts, a pavilion and a community gathering space.
The park was made possible through cooperation between the Angola Parks Department, Steuben County Commissioners, City of Angola, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, First Federal Saving Bank of Angola, numerous private donors and the SCCF.
