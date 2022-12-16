FREMONT — The Steuben County Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing evidence in what turned out to be a false threat against Fremont High School on Thursday.
A 15-year-old male was taken into custody and school safety protocols had to be activated at Fremont High School and Angola High School after police received information that there was a threat to commit a school shooting locally on Thursday.
The 15-year-old was apprehended Thursday afternoon at Fremont High School by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont.
After questioning by police, the boy was released to his parents, who accompanied him for his interview with police on Thursday. The initial case was turned over to Steuben County Juvenile Probation.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said there are many factors that have to be taken into consideration when dealing with juveniles. And apparently in this case none of the requisite boxes that need to be checked could in order to detain the youth in either a juvenile facility or the Steuben County Jail as an adult.
"If they don't have a (criminal) history and it wasn't one of the direct files (like murder) you just can't (file adult charges)," Musser said.
The alleged crime in the incident was the adult equivalent Level 5 felony intimidation. The case remains under investigation and additional acts of juvenile delinquency might be filed, said information from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
After a school resource officer from the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a citizen and a social media posting threatened to shoot up a Steuben County school, Angola High School and Fremont High School took precautions, police said.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County activated its school safety protocols and the Sheriff’s SRO contacted detectives to launch an investigation into the alleged threatening message.
On its Facebook page later Thursday, Fremont Community Schools said there wasn’t any credible threat, “but we take all threats seriously.”
In a message sent out to parents via text on Thursday night, MSD administration said, “Please know that all MSD of Steuben County schools are safe ...”
Through investigative efforts, sheriff’s detectives were able to quickly identify the person who communicated the threat as a student at Fremont High School.
Fremont administration was notified and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the high school along with Fremont Police.
Upon arriving at Fremont High School, school safety protocols were activated and the 15-year-old was located without incident.
It was quickly determined that there were no firearms or any active threat inside the school.
The student was referred to Steuben County Juvenile Probation for an allegation of delinquency and the Prosecutor's Office is also conducting a review of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.