ANGOLA — An Angola man who was in Steuben Superior Court Tuesday for a hearing on the nine counts of possession of child pornography he's facing from a 2022 set of cases is now facing two counts of Level 1 felony child molesting from incidents that allegedly occurred in 2021.
Cory Ryan Spangler, 34, was arrested in the Steuben County Courthouse after a hearing during which he and his legal counsel, Bart Arnold, rejected a plea agreement from the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office from the nine child pornography charges.
Spangler is said to have digitally penetrated a girl, then 11, during two occasions in his rural Angola home in the summer of 2021. He was arrested on the child molesting charges in February 2022 after an extensive investigation by various police agencies.
The child molesting case came to light late last year after the girl reported to a school counselor that she had been molested by Spangler at her Ohio residence and twice when she was visiting the Spangler home during the summer of 2021, court records said.
The incidents allegedly started when the girl was 8 or 9 years old at the Ohio residence.
Spangler was arrested in the Steuben County Courthouse at 2 p.m. Tuesday by Steuben County Sheriff's Detective Chris Emerick, who investigated the molesting charges.
On top of the potential jail time Spangler was facing for possession of child pornography, he's facing two charges that carry prison sentences of between 20-40 years.
In the child pornography charges, detectives with the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Corey Spangler on charges of possession of child pornography, including one count that included child porn that depicted bestiality.
Spangler was released from jail after posting $26,500 bond, which was authorized at 10%, or $2,650.
The investigation by the Indiana State Police ICAC began after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The tip and subsequent investigation ultimately led to a search warrant being issued for a residence in the 600 block of South C.R. 600W, Angola. That search was executed by the Indiana State Police with assistance from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Angola Police Department ICAC.
Spangler was scheduled to have an initial hearing on the new charges Wednesday afternoon. Bail typically for a Level 1 felony is $100,000.
