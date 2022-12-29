Five people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Adam J. Beery, 38, of the 300 block of Asheton Drive, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 600W north of U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license.
• Eric K. Butterworth, 46, of the 200 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Brandon W. Harker, 44, of the 29000 block of Carolina Avenue, Elkhart, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jason K. Little, 43, of the 4600 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
• Miguel Reyes-Montoly, 38, of the 1100 block of Rural Street, Aurora, Illinois, arrested on Lane 101 West Otter Lake on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating without ever having received a license.
