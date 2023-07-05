ANGOLA — The 46th annual Music Americana was held on Monday at the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.
A total of 13 soloists, bands and groups performed several pieces all dedicated to showing patriotism. Mayor Richard Hickman, also a member of 101 Lakes Kiwanis, introduced each performer.
Additional speakers included 101 Lakes Kiwanis president Jim Gallogly and VFW Past State Commander and Honor Flight member Dick Lineberry.
Small American Flags were also provided to the audience by Steuben County Democrats and Republicans.
Music Americana started off the red, white and blue spirit for the city. Audience members were also encouraged to attend Angola’s Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday.
