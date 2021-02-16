ANGOLA — There are basically four options being presented for consideration for an addition to the Steuben County Courthouse.
Representatives of the firm RQAW, Fishers, which the county has hired for planning of the project, gave a brief overview of its work on the facility in Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
This comes as the company is finishing up survey work of the key stakeholders in the project, judges and court personnel, probation, prosecutor’s office and the clerk’s office.
“The survey is near completion,” said Rebecca Dixon, senior project manager with RQAW Corp.
The four options, Dixon said, were preliminary in nature.
“”These are very preliminary. These are not things we would take and move forward with,” she said.
The plans being considered might include a full renovation of the existing Steuben County Courthouse, possibly taking it back to its pre-1981 carnation when a third floor was added, dividing the original Steuben Circuit Court into two floors in order to accommodate what is now Steuben Superior Court. That plan would also include an addition to the east.
Another option would be a partial renovation to the existing structure, which was built in 1867-68 and added to to the south in 1937. That option would also include a larger addition to the east.
Also discussed was the option once again to cross East Gale Street with an addition to the south.
Dixon said her team has been working with the Angola Historic Preservation Commission and its consultant, Indiana Landmarks, because the property is in the historic district, which is on the National Register. The courthouse itself, which is a scaled-down version of Faneuil Hall in Boston, is also on the National Historic Register.
“We’re very interest, we understand what those (historic) requirements are. We’re very interested,” Dixon said in a phone interview later Tuesday.
Todd Zeiger, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Northern Regional Office, South Bend, which advises the Historic Preservation Commission, said he has maintained contact with RQAW during the process of the project.
A design Zeiger said might work would entail an addition in the courtyard with a covered walkway to provide access between the two buildings. He said perhaps the best alternative would be walkway that would be on grade with Gale Street so it would not necessarily be visible from the Public Square and would provide some green space between the two structures.
“You could almost link (the buildings) at the south grade, the street grade, and you wouldn’t notice it from the Square,” Zeiger said.
Dixon said there still will be a phase where various stakeholders and commissioners will have to meet and go through the various options.
Commissioner Wil Howard recently told The Herald Republican he would be surprised if ground was broken before 2022.
The project has been in the talking and planning stages for a number of years. The need for renovated and new facilities has come about because the courthouse no longer meets Americans With Disabilities Act compliance and it is sorely lacking space. There are other issues, like safety and improved technology, that need to be addressed by constructing a new facility.
Last year the Steuben County Council put a $12 million cap on the project. Dixon didn’t mention any cost estimates on Tuesday.
