Five people arrested
on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Kenneth W. Carnahan Jr., 46, of the 300 block of Wall Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Troy M. Fugate, 37, of the 8000 block of West C.R. 700S, Hudson, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Shawn T. Linehan, 52, of the 400 block of Regency Court, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
• Amanda N. Miller, 31, of the 3000 block of South Old U.S. 27, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Lacey J. Patrias, 32, of the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
