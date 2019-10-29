Several people arrested over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Mark E. Bailey, 62, of the 3000 block of North S.R. 127, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Linden R. Birchfield III, 36, of the 1000 block of Shana Avenue, Auburn, arrested on a warrant alleging multiple counts of failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Samuel E. Goble, 41, of the 100 block of Lee Street, Garrett, arrested on a felony charge of failure to appear.
• Brenda K. Lemke, 64, of the 2000 block of West Reading Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested in the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Jonathan C. Meek, 33, of the 3000 block of North S.R. 127, arrested at home on a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
• Kevin J. Murden, 40, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Jacob M. Nodine, 24, of the 200 block of Broad Street, arrested on a warrant alleging multiple counts of contempt of court.
• Terri A. Palmerton, 36, of the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Arrow D. Rodenbeck, 23, of the 900 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
