FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has started installing the new Indiana interstate signs that Gov. Eric Holcomb helped unveil Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.
The new signs replace those that contained "Welcome" and the motto "Crossroads of America" with a darker blue version that says "More to Discover" atop "IN Indiana."
INDOT planned to install 19 of the new interstate signs by Friday, before the influx of visitors attending the Indianapolis 500 — the world's single-largest sporting event. By the end of June, INDOT will install 57 more entry signs along non-interstate routes.
The Indiana Destination Development Corp. oversaw the creation of IN Indiana to increase awareness and perception of Indiana as a place to visit, work, and live.
The new 76 signs will cost approximately $43,000 to create, INDOT spokeswoman Natalie Garrett said.
It looks like Presidents Benjamin Harrison and Abraham Lincoln still get props for having lived in the state as that separate sign appears to remain, according to photos posted to the INDOT Northeast account.
