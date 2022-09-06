ANGOLA — Another set of bids came in well under budget for a couple significant items for the new Steuben County judicial center.
On Tuesday the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved one of two bids submitted last week, for an elevator for the new courthouse.
Another bid, for roofing, was taken under advisement so construction management firm Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, could to more background checking on the company that had the lowest bid, South Bend Roofing.
“The potential is showing a savings of $285,000, which is obviously good news,” said Dave Jankowski, project manager with Weigand.
The two bid packages Jankowski went over with the commissioners on Tuesday had been estimated to cost $815,318 total.
The roofing bid estimate was $503,024, which included roofing for a sally port structure. The bid from South Bend Roofing, including the sally port alternate, was $239,995.
Jankowski said he wanted to do more background checking on South Bend Roofing before recommending acceptance to the commissioners.
Even if the commissioners reject South Bend Roofing and go with the next lowest bidder, Fort Wayne Roofing, it is still about $200,000 under estimate. Fort Wayne Roofing bid $273,700 for the basic bid on the structure with the alternate of $28,200 for the sally port, for a total of $301,900.
Last week, to save on costs, commissioners voted 2-1 to scrap the sally port, a safety feature, at an estimated cost of $450,000. However, commissioners decided to continue bidding on construction of the sally port in the event they decide later to include the feature that allows for the secure entrance and exit of prisoners being transported to and from the facility for hearings.
The savings from the low bids presented Tuesday, if approved, would cover about 63% of the cost of the sally port.
Throughout the planning of the project, Weigand had been projecting rising costs as time wore on.
Jankowski attributed timing and other factors for the bids coming in low.
“The two low bidders, this probably fits well with their schedule, so they were able to get competitive with their bids,” Jankowski said.
The ability to come up with adequate staffing when the work would be done possibly helped also.
Jankowski noted the other two roofing bids were closer to the engineering estimate.
“We did have a couple of numbers come in close to the bid estimate,” he said.
Of those, one was under and the other was over the bid estimate.
The best bid for the elevator, $289,918 from Schindler Elevator Corp., was under the engineering estimate of $312,294. Schindler also was the only company to bid the elevator project.
The new judicial center’s final cost estimate came in at $26.5 million after an initial estimate of nearly $28 million.
Public notice advertising for the bond issue to pay for the project is for a project cost of $30.5 million. That figure has to be high in order to make sure to cover the actual cost, once it comes in.
Groundbreaking set
Meanwhile, groundbreaking for the facility has been set for Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The judicial center will have the address of 305 S. Martha St. and will face west. It is bordered on the north by South Street, on the east by Washington Street and on the south by Wall Street.
Steuben County is building a new judicial center because the current Steuben County Courthouse does not meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements, is lacking in size and poses many safety issues with exposure to criminal defendants and adversaries in civil litigation.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.