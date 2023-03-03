ANGOLA — Open Art meetings continue to provide space to the local artists in the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.
The artists are invited to join the group meetings to practice art together on Mondays from noon to 3 p.m. in the library basement.
This Monday local Angola artist Judy Houk gave a private class to her new student during the Open Art session.
Houk said she participated in Angola Regional Artist Guild establishment in 2006 and was the president of the organization for more than two years, and then she helped organize the Angola Watercolor Society in 2015, and the group still meets in the library.
Houk said that the Open Art was started by the two members of the Angola Regional Artist Guild — Barbette Myers and Pat Schlup. It is free and open to the public and uses any medium.
“You can paint in any medium you choose,” said Houk. “Doesn’t have to be oil, some of the ladies bring some craft things and they are happy to work with that.”
The participants can come and do what they want, said Houk, but the organizers encouraged people to come either to the Watercolor Society or to the Angola Regional Artist Guild to learn different techniques and meet new people.
She noted that both groups’ meetings start in March each year, and they are open to the public. Houk said that the aims of the group were to help the local artists sharpen their skills, to share new ideas and techniques with one another, and in general to “keep art alive in our little community.”
She explained that her private class was intended to help another local artist, Mike Lesiak, to “get polished around the edges.” She said that Lesiak gave her a phone call because he noticed in the local phone book the Angola Watercolor Society phone number.
“That’s how he contacted me,” said Houk.
She said that she gave the first couple of classes to Lesiak at her home studio, and then they decided to move to the Open Art space in the library. Lesiak, who started five Mondays ago, said that he decided to take the classes to refine what he knew about art.
“I have a lot of time to kill,” joked Lesiak.
Lesiak used to teach accounting at Trine University before he retired, and he now considers that accounting is not as complex as some of the art projects. He said that painting makes the time go by for him.
