Police make seven arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Carrie S. Cobb, 44, of the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor fraud.
• Gerardo Diaz-Lopez, 24, of the 3300 block of South Old U.S. 27, arrested on North Wayne Street at Selman Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Devon C. Lytle, 20, of the 7400 block of North Baker Road, Fremont, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 353 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Armand J. Miller, 43, of the 18000 block of River View, Three Rivers, Michigan, arrested in the 6400 block of Sycamore Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Aujanae T. Miller, 21, of the 900 block of Griswald Court, Auburn, arrested on West Maumee Street near Kinney Street, on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the last 10 years and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Kristy L. Peek, 37, of the 18000 block of River View, Three Rivers, Michigan, arrested at S.R. 127 at the 354 off ramp of I-69, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tony M. Stevenson, 50, of the 2700 block of Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, arrested on Interstate 80 westbound at the 153 mile marker on a fugitive warrant.
