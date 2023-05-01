ANGOLA — Angola hosted its first World Tai Chi and Qigong Day on Saturday last week at Angola High School.
“We normally have this event in Auburn every year but switched it to Angola this year because of the large turnout for the beginning class I’m teaching at the library,” said the organizer of the event, Jane Minick, Hamilton.
Minick explained that the World Tai Chi and Qigong Day is celebrated in more than a hundred cities and 80 countries around the world every year on the last Saturday of April at 10 a.m. starting from the earliest time zone, which is New Zealand, and then traveling westward “with energy circling the Earth” to the last time zone in Hawaii.
“This event was created and developed so that it could help inform people about the health benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong, and it’s grown from a very small event to a worldwide event in so many countries,” said Minick.
She further explained that although that was the first year they celebrated this event in Angola, the same community has been gathering for the last 15 years in the Auburn local library. Due to the fact that because of COVID Tai Chi school in Auburn had to close, the majority of its former students started to come to Angola.
One of the participants, Jan Taylor, said she has been participating in the world Tai Chi Day for six years. She started to do Tai Chi in Auburn until that location closed in 2020, and then she switched to Butler on Monday nights.
“I just love it,” said Taylor. “I enjoy the movements, the breezing and my friends.”
One of the long-term participants of the local Tai Chi classes Don Jones, who also teaches chess at the local library chess club said he strongly advised one of his students, Chance Miller, 11, to come to the events.
Jones said he did it to help Miller improve his focus and concentration, as he noticed that in his chess practice Miller had a tendency of getting nervous and losing his concentration, and that had a detrimental effect on his play.
“Last session I began to teach him abdominal breezing to help him handle stressful situations in chess games,” said Jones. “I figured Qigong and Tai Chi could really help him.”
Jones added that he noticed that chess and Tai Chi really connected in terms of that aspect of having a good focus and concentration. He said that he himself was first a chess player, and only much later he discovered Qigong and Tai Chi, and that they helped his concentration.
Jones mentioned that that connection between chess and Tai Chi also worked in reverse. For example, said Jones, the book “The Art of Learning: An Inner Journey to Optimal Performance” by Josh Waitzkin mentioned a chess grandmaster who learned focus through chess, and then he applied that to learning Qigong and Tai Chi and became the world champion in his weight class.
“So, I’ve actually suggested to Chance that he read that book by Josh Waitzkin,” said Jones.
Anne Eddy said that she has joined the event mainly due to its universal appeal that resonated with her. She also liked being a part of mind and body experiences, and Tai Chi perfectly suited that desire.
In addition to celebrating World Tai Chi and Qigong Day with a class, the participants were also offered refreshments after the practice.
“Everybody learned how to do the first part to push them out to move the sea, which is a Qigong form, we sent our energy to the Midwest and to the next time zone,” said Minick.
