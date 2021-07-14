INDIANAPOLIS — Student test scores were released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education, marking the first set of scores to come out from the COVID-19 pandemic era.
Statewide, 28.6% of students in grades 3 through 8 scored proficient in both English and math. That proportion dropped by almost one-quarter from two years ago, the last time the state conducted standardized ILEARN tests. In 2019, 37.1% passed both.
"As education officials had warned, Indiana elementary and middle school test scores plunged this year, with only a fraction testing proficient in English and math, much fewer than two years ago," reported the education news website Chalkbeat.
In what became a failed effort in March, superintendents from across the northeast Indiana region wrote to state officials, asking that the tests not be administered.
A total of 39 northeast Indiana superintendents signed the letter sent to Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Speaker of the House Todd Huston and Senate President Rodric Bray.
In Steuben County, Fremont Community Schools and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County outpaced the state score. District wide, 31.1% of Fremont students scored proficient in both the math and English portions of the exam while at MSD the total was 29.0%. At Prairie Heights Schools, 26.8% scored proficient in math and English and at Hamilton Community Schools the district average was 21.8%. That was actually an improvement over 2019.
In 2019, almost 40 percent of students at Fremont Community Schools passed both and 35.3 percent of students in the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County passed. At Prairie Heights Community Schools, 29.4 percent passed ILEARN and at Hamilton, 19.5.
High schoolers across the state, said Chalkbeat, kept pace: Two years ago 37.1% of 10th graders — the only high school students who took the standardized exam — passed both the English and math portions of state tests. This year 36.4% of 11th graders — again, the only ones in high school taking the exam — passed, which marked a slight decline.
Indiana introduced ILEARN in 2019, and warmed at the time that scores would be low because the test became more rigorous than previous exams and because it is computer adaptive, meaning students face progressively harder questions as they answer questions correctly, Chalkbeat reported.
"Now educators have cautioned that scores reflect student performance hindered by inconsistent schooling and economic and health challenges. The state also warns against comparing last spring’s results with those from two years ago, because of differing circumstances surrounding testing," Chalkbeat reported.
When it came to the traditional ISTEP tests, the scores were much different locally. Fremont students scored 56.8 passing in English and math; 50.0% were proficient at Prairie Heights; 40.1% at MSD of Steuben County; and, 21.7% at Hamilton.
