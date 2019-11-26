Due to a reporter’s error, a word was omitted from a sentence in a story about a state proposal to possibly raise the legal smoking age to 21 in Indiana, changing its meaning.
The sentence, paraphrasing comments from Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, should have read: Zent agreed on the budget issue, but said every time the cigarette tax is raised by 50 cents it is more likely that young people will not take up smoking.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.