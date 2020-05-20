ANGOLA — Bids for Angola’s Community Crossings Matching Grant projects for 2020 projects were awarded to API Construction, LaOtto.
Bids were opened Monday during a virtual meeting of the Angola Common Council.
In the current round of Community Crossings grants, which were announced in April, Angola received $772,242, which represents 75% of the total cost of work planned by the city.
The first project, which is for Beverly Court, Park Avenue from South Wayne Street to South West Street and South West Street from Park Avenue to Prospect Street, had an engineer’s estimate of $439,103.25.
Bids all came in lower, with API bidding $308,330 for the project. Other bidders included Brooks Construction, E&B Paving and T.E. Incorporated, all of Fort Wayne.
The second project encompasses numerous streets and had an engineer’s estimate of $590,553.75. API had the only bid lower than estimated.
Both Brooks and E&B Paving submitted bids for the second project, coming in at more than $600,000 each.
For both projects, Councilman Dave Martin motioned to have the lowest responsive, responsible bidder doing the work and the motion received a unanimous agreement from the rest of the council.
Streets for project two include the following:
• North Kinney Street between West Maumee Street and West Broad Street
• North Martha Street between East Broad Street and East Mill Street.
• East Mill Street from 225 feet west of Williams Street to North Washington Street
• East Mill Street between North Martha Street and North Washington Street
• Redding Road from Beery Drive to the city limits
• Jackson Street between West Gilmore Street and West Broad Street
• East Broad Street between Cross Street and Victoria Street
• North Elizabeth Street between West Maumee Street and West Gilmore Street
• Randolph Street between North Washington Street and Williams Street
• Redding Road from East Felicity Street to Redding Lane
• Shadow Lake Drive from KanKamp Road to 675 feet east of KanKamp Road
• Morse Street between North Wayne Street and North Martha Street
• Stevens Street between Henry Street and Mechanic Street
• Pokagon Trail between Hoosier Drive and Growth Parkway
• Edgewood Lane from Easton Drive to Easton Drive
• Easton Drive between Calvary Lane and the end of the road
• Henricks Court from Easton Drive to include the cul-de-sac
• McDermid Avenue from Pristine Avenue to the end of the road
• Harry Kelly Boulevard between S.R. 827 and Pristine Avenue
• Pristine Avenue from Harry Kelly Boulevard to Dead End
• Harry Kelly Boulevard between Pristine Avenue and McDermid Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.