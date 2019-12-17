ANGOLA — A Fremont man admitted to child molesting and has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.
Paul Howard Gahagan, 53, stayed in Steuben County Jail for about a year and a half before pleading guilty on Dec. 4 in Steuben Superior Court. He was sentenced last Wednesday.
His admission to a Level 4 felony and a Level 3 felony allowed the dismissal of three other Level 1 felony child molesting counts pending in the case, filed in July 2018.
Gahagan was represented by public defender Cedric M. Hollabaugh. The fifth count in the case, the Level 3 felony, was filed the same day Gahagan admitted his guilt.
For the Level 4 felony charge of fondling or touching a child under 14 years old, Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee sentenced Gahagan to 12 years, the maximum. He received credit for 517 days served and 172 days good time credit.
For the Level 3 felony charge of child molesting, Fee again instituted the maximum — 16 years. The two counts will be served consecutively in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Gahagan was ordered to have no contact whatsoever with the victims in the case.
The charges stem from the sexual touching of 13- and 9-year-old girls in 2017. Court documents say the 13-year-old came forward to a family member about sexual advances and grabbing by Gahagan. Further information revealed alleged repeated sexual touching of the 9-year-old between Aug. 1, 2017 and Oct. 2, 2017.
