ANGOLA — Winter weather reality might be coming our way tonight in the form of up to 5 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service has forecast snow to start falling with the possibility of 3-5 inches tonight and more on Thursday morning, but the Weather Service had yet to say how much on Tuesday afternoon.
Portions of northeast Indiana — mainly south of U.S. 24 — are under a hazardous weather outlook, but not the four-county area of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties, even though the Weather Service has put the possibility of snow at 90%.
“The main headline worthy precipitation will come Wednesday night,” said Chris Roller, meteorologist with the Northern Indiana National Weather Service office out of North Webster.
Modeling for the northeast Indiana area still has some uncertainty so no outlooks, advisories or watches have been issued, Roller said.
“There’s some disagreement on some of the models,” Roller said.
If snow does start to fall in the four-county area, it could start sometime between 7-11 p.m. today. Noble County would be the first to receive snow, with it spreading northeast from there, Roller said.
If the area does receive 5 inches of snow, that would equal almost half of the season’s total snowfall so far. Angola has recorded 11.7 inches of snow this season.
A record high of 57 degrees was recorded in South Bend on Sunday.
“So far, the winter has been on the warmer side,” Roller said.
