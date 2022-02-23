ANGOLA — A unique shop with endless gems and special finds opened up their brick and mortar store on “twosday.”
Roots and Rocks Mercantile is located at 45 S. Public Square in the former Herald Republican building.
Store owners are Hamilton graduate Taylor (Keegan) Richardson and Fremont graduate Angela Stickler.
Roots and Rocks Mercantile has 14 vendors currently, and even more waiting to get inside. Picking local businesses who fit their vibe was important to Richardson and Stickler. Almost all of the vendors also contain handmade items.
When first walking into Roots and Rocks Mercantile, visitors are greeted by a jungle assortment of green house plants and further in the more treasures will be found.
The front space contains Richardson’s plants and plant care items along with Stickler’s crystals, stones and oils. This room also contains local honey, raw teas and handmade soaps.
The next room leads to Barley and Boo Co. by Baylee Day, a local mobile clothing boutique. Also in this area is a changing room and a cozy coffee spot.
“We’ve got coffee! If you’re having a bad day, come by and we will fill you with coffee, love and positive vibes,” Richardson said.
The third room contains a children’s boutique, Sophie G., by local entrepreneur Riley Seidel. Handmade toys, hats, mugs, tumblers, baskets, blankets and even a quaint antiques spot fill the remaining space.
“The universe put us together,” explained Richardson.
Both were operating their own businesses from their homes, My Sister’s Garden (Richardson), and Moon Magic Crystals and Oils (Stickler), but they knew they wanted a brick and mortar location.
They started working together in November 2020 and were in search of the perfect spot.
During the 2021 Fall Fest in downtown Stickler had a booth setup near the courthouse. She noticed a lot of construction going on in the old Herald building. She stopped Craig Everage as he walked in and inquired about the space only to discover he was the current owner.
“I prayed and God was like, you’re not giving up, here you go,” Richardson said in describing her find.
Stickler and Richardson were brainstorming name ideas for their store when, “Roots and Rocks popped into my head,” Stickler said.
Richardson said running businesses out of your home can be stressful. She and Stickler wanted to find a place where they could share their businesses with the public, but also allow other home businesses a space.
Stickler said they plan to hold art classes as well as plant repotting, plant care, jewelry making and rock art.
The businesswomen have already made friends with other business owners in the Public Square including Libby Hysong from Libby’s and Kristi and Craig Collins from The Rooted Vegan.
For more informaton about Roots and Rocks Mercantile look to Facebook, @rootsandrocksmercantile.
