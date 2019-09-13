WEST OTTER LAKE — A police officer fired shots at a wanted fugitive Friday morning at the West Otter Lake Public Access site after the suspect allegedly tried to run over the Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy who was trying to make an arrest, a news release said.
The shots struck the pickup truck the suspect was in but it is not known if the man himself was struck, said Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
Meanwhile, a large police presence was on hand at Prairie Heights Friday afternoon as students were releasing from school due to the proximity of the campus to West Otter Lake and the fact the man was still on the lam.
All after school activities at Prairie Heights were canceled, with the exception of the varsity football game at Central Noble. Today’s activities were still scheduled, the school announced late Friday.
Early Friday, police were acting on a tip that Vincent H. Chilcote, 21, LaGrange, who is wanted in three counties, was at the access site, which is off of S.R. 327.
Deputies approached the suspect pickup truck, which then started to flee as an officer tried to make an arrest.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Department said Chilcote allegedly tried to run over one of the deputies attempting to make the arrest, causing the deputy to discharge his police revolver “to protect his own life,” striking Chilcote’s vehicle.
Chilcote continued to flee the scene and was pursued into a soybean field near the intersection of C.R. 900W and C.R. 300N. Chilcote then abandoned his vehicle in the field and continued to flee on foot.
After an extensive search of the area, Chilcote could not be located. Police ended their extensive, multi-agency search late in the afternoon.
The deputy who fired the shots in the incident is not being named pending a full investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. He has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.
“While the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office remains committed to the safety of the citizens of Steuben County and seeks the public’s assistance with the locating and apprehending of this wanted fugitive,” the news release said.
Chilcote has active warrants in Steuben, LaGrange and Noble counties. He recently failed to appear in court in Steuben County on a charge of burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony. He also failed to appear in LaGrange and Noble counties on charges of Level 6 felony theft and misdemeanor theft.
Chilcote is described as a white male, 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes along with a tattoo of a line on his left arm, a tattoo of an “X” on his left shoulder, and a tattoo reading “Don’t Tread on Me” on his back. Chilcote is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone having any information on Chilcote’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 665-3131, or Steuben County Crime Stoppers, 668-STOP. Anyone seeing Chilcote should call 911 immediately.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the LaGrange City Police, Angola City Police, Topeka Police, Ashley-Hudson Police, Clear Lake Police, Indiana Conservation Officers and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
