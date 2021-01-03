Angola pocket park named Bird Song Park
ANGOLA — The downtown Angola pocket park that has long been known as the “yet-to-be named pocket park” has a name.
After soliciting the public for ideas, the Craig and Colleen Everage family that owns the park has decided on one name they think helps reflect the nature of the park and the first public event held in it last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many organized activities in the community.
Bird Song Park will be the name of the park on the corner of East Maumee and North Elizabeth streets in downtown Angola.
This past fall, when people were starting to provide suggestions of names for the park, Colleen Everage said, “My vote at the moment is Bird Song Park for several reasons.”
Later, she and Craig decided that Bird Song Park should be the park’s name for a number of reasons.
It dates to last spring when, through a project in collaboration with Angola Rotary, people in the community were asked to create bird boxes to hang in the park’s trees. That generated some 40 bird houses that not only provided color for the park but did result in nesting pairs in several of the boxes.
New judge wants to create drug courtAUBURN — When Auburn attorney Adam Squiller assumes his position on the bench as judge of DeKalb Superior Court I in 2021, one of his goals will be to create a drug court.
Squiller will take over as judge upon the retirement of Judge Kevin Wallace, who has served on the bench since 1989.
“I do want to start a drug treatment court,” Squiller said. “I’m hoping to have that up and running sometime this summer, because I’ll have a lot to focus on initially, and it’s going to take some time to get that up and running. There are some trainings that are available that I hope to do and to have the rest of the team do to get us ready.”
Squiller explained drug treatment courts fall under the general umbrella of problem-solving courts. DeKalb County currently has two problem-solving courts — Veterans Court and Family Restoration Court — that are presided over by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm.
“The basic concept is that for people that have crimes that are based on addictions, it’s a way to provide a personalized treatment program for each person and to have them back in court frequently to interact with the court and to keep track of where they are,” Squiller said of the drug court model.
Squiller has been part of the DeKalb County Veterans Court team almost since the program’s inception.
“We’ve had a significant number of participants go through the program. It’s been very rewarding, because you can literally see people change in front of you. There’s no doubt in my mind that we have changed people’s lives, maybe even saved people’s lives,” Squiller said.
COVID-19 strikes jail
ALBION — The Noble County Jail has 12 inmates infected with the coronavirus, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said Tuesday.
Only three of the 12 inmates are symptomatic, Weber said, and those three cases are relatively minor with low fever and some body aches.
“Nobody has had to go to the hospital,” Weber said. “They just have slight symptoms.”
A couple of weeks ago, the Indiana Department of Health came to the jail and did widespread testing. At that time, only one inmate was found to be positive for the virus, Weber said.
Neighboring jails have had better luck — at least for now.
DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep II said his jail has one inmate who has tested positive for the virus.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said his jail has no cases.
Auburn mayor spent year ‘planting seeds’AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley said he participated in more than 1,500 meetings and appointments during his first year in office.
“I describe this year as one of seed planting. We’ve been planting a lot of seeds on things we want to do in our community,” he said. “All that seed planting is happening in those 1,500 meetings.”
Ley said he brought a “paradigm shift” to the role of developing Auburn.
“We are picking the phone up, calling out … selling the city, promoting the city, advertising the city” to developers, investors and businesses, the mayor said. His administrative assistant, Brandy Coburn, helps with those calls.
The mayor said he took an Auburn map and began contacting the owners of undeveloped land around the city’s edges, asking if they wanted to develop their properties.
“I am on target to get us a grocery store on the east side of town. That is a passion for me,” Ley said. Housing is another need, he added.
Retiring judge says key is ‘trust yourself’AUBURN — DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace stepped into retirement Thursday after 32 years on the bench.
Over the course of his career, Wallace said, “I wanted to treat everybody with respect, gave everybody a full opportunity to have their say. … Make them believe that win or lose, their case was heard, they were treated with respect, and ultimately the outcome was based on the law and not who was on one side or who was on the other.”
If he could share advice with a new judge, Wallace said, it would be: “Trust yourself. It’s hard — at least it was for me.
“Not everybody’s going to be happy. Somebody’s going to be sad. Somebody’s going to be disappointed” by the outcome of a court case, he said.
“I had to learn, and maybe everybody has to learn … just trust yourself. Don’t worry about who’s going to think what about a certain decision. Don’t worry about who’s going to be disappointed. I think, ultimately, you’ve got to trust yourself to listen to the facts, hear the truth and make a ruling according to the law.”’
Commissioner returns after long hospital stayLAGRANGE — For the first time in nearly two months, Commissioner Larry Miller was back at a LaGrange County Commissioners’ meeting Wednesday morning.
Miller was admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital in early November after contracting a serious case of COVID-19 and was only recently released from the hospital. Miller made his appearance by phone, admitting he has a long way to go before his health recovers enough that he can safely return to the LaGrange County Commissioners’ chambers.
The commissioners traditionally meet at the end of the year to wrap up any loose ends. This year, they chose to elect Terry Martin as the new president of the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners, replacing Miller, who has held that title fort several years.
Ultramarathon at state park sees new recordALBION — Chain O’Lakes State Park once again hosted The HUFF 50K Trail Race on Dec. 19. More than 400 runners registered for the three events under the HUFF banner.
In addition to the main 50K, about 32 miles, there is an approximately 11-mile One Loop Run and a three-member Team 50K Relay Race of about 32 miles.
The HUFF’s men’s champion, Nick Arndt of Keene, New York, set an event record time that may be the fastest 50K trail time of 2020. Arndt grew up in New Carlisle, Indiana.
Sophie Seward is the women’s champion. The champion award is an engraved art glass cast by Kokomo Opalescent Glass, the oldest art glass company in the nation.
The 50K and 50K relay finishers receive a custom belt buckle and the One Loop finishers receive a medal. The 2020 design honors healthcare providers.
The HUFF 50K Trail Run was first held at Roush Lake in Huntington in 1997. Next year’s race at Chain O’ Lakes will be the silver anniversary.
Kendallville achieved progress despite COVIDKENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, like many people, is looking forward to a brighter 2021 in which people can maybe get back to doing the normal things they were used to doing in a pre-COVID-19 world.
Aside from that, 2021 is already presenting plenty of work to keep the mayor and city departments busy.
Kendallville scratched off some big projects and logged some new developments in 2020.
The long-awaited, $1.57 million downtown Main Street streetscape was the city’s biggest project of the year. The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council completed and opened The Alley, an alleyscape project next to The Strand Theatre, creating a new gathering spot downtown for people.
Kendallville also secured its first residential subdivision in decades with the announcement of the 72-lot community Noble Creek launching across from South Side Elementary School.
After a two-year delay, the city signed a contract with a citywide trash hauler, providing garbage and recycling service to all residences in the city.’
Library to be site for Noble vaccinationsALBION — The Noble County Public Library’s main branch in Albion has been chosen as the site where Noble County residents will be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Tthe Noble County Health Department and Noble County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement Tuesday.
The Noble County Library Board unanimously agreed to the use of the northern half of the basement level of the branch during a special meeting Monday evening, authorizing library Executive Director Sandy Petrie to sign any documents related to the arrangement.
“I was reading the paper and saw Mick Newton and the commissioners were looking for a vaccination site,” Petrie said. “I called Mick.”
Officials have not heard when the county may begin to received doses for distribution to the general public.
EMA Executive Director Mick Newton said the state will announce which risk groups will be eligible for the vaccine first, and those people will have to register online through a statewide database.
Regional vaccination center earns praiseANGOLA — The COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital at the Steuben County Event Center received rave reviews during Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
It was the first public meeting during which officials had the opportunity to talk about the clinic, which was put into service starting on Dec. 18.
“It was gorgeous,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said. “I was very, very pleased and very impressed. That’s what (the facility) was intended for.”
The Steuben County Event Center was initially planned as an emergency shelter and banquet facility in the early post Sept. 11 attacks era. Unfortunately, when federal funding fell through, only the event center was constructed.
That didn’t stop the Steuben County Health Department from teaming up with Cameron to put together the vaccination clinic, which so far has been serving health care workers from DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
Steve Wolfe, facilities director at Cameron who set up the clinic, said the operation is running smoothly and could actually handle many more people than what’s currently being scheduled through coordination with the Indiana State Department of Health.
Reception honors retiring magistrateANGOLA — Being a judge can be a lonely profession, with the difficult decisions that have to be made about people’s lives, putting people in jail and angering those on opposing sides in civil cases, among other things.
You wouldn’t have considered Magistrate Randy Coffey all that lonely, based on the crowd on hand for his farewell celebration in the Magistrate Courtroom in the Steuben County Courthouse on Tuesday.
There were friends, colleagues and family — children, grandchildren, wife — and those attending circulated in and out in order to comply with the public safety order in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were people from his office, the prosecutor’s office, probation, the courts, police and on and on who worked with Coffey, who retired as magistrate after 25 years in the position, effective today.
“You get in this job and sometimes you think you’re special,” Coffey said, his voice breaking up. “Special. You get up there and you set on your high chair and you get on a high horse and think (you’re) something special there. And I am special, but it’s not because of that or what I do or what I did. I’m special because I’ve got all of you and I appreciate that. I really do. I’m going to miss you. That’s all I can say. I’m going to miss you.”
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, presented Coffey with a Distinguished Hoosier award from Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Vestil funds YMCA gym floor renovationANGOLA — Vestil Manufacturing made a major renovation possible at the YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road.
On Christmas Eve, YMCA of Steuben County CEO Sarah Funkhouser announced plans to renovate the gym floor in January.
“This has been a project on our wish list for over seven years,” said Funkhouser. “Vestil has always been a generous supporter of the YMCA and our mission to strengthen community.”
Vestil Manufacturing is owned and operated by the Trine family. Vestil is funding the replacement of the current multipurpose sport court, installed when the Y was built 20 years ago, with modern hardwood flooring.
The gym will be closed during construction. Work will start Jan. 7 with the removal of the old floor. Wagler and Associates, an Angola-based construction company, is donating its services to assist in removing the floor, said Funkhouser.
The installation of the new floor is expected to take about six weeks.
The gym is expected to reopen in late February, Funkhouser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.