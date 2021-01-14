Ten people arrested by police over 24 hours
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday.
• Jessica M. Anderson, 37, of the 6600 block of North C.R. 700E, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery.
• Samuel Avila-Rivera, 27, of the 200 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 6600 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, on a warrant alleging felony fugitive.
• Anthony P. Barron, 39, of the 1300 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on warrants alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Brandy N. Beebe, 41, of the 7300 block of North C.RT. 700W, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Dontreal K. Davis, 30, of the 1400 block of March Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on charges of felony possession of marijuana or hashish and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Olivia L. Gray, 22, of the 1300 block of Portage Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on I-69 at the 350 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Billy Mora, 39, of the 2900 block of Reed Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on I-69 at the 350 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Luis M. Norlando, 22, no address listed, arrested on on S.R. 327 at C.R. 175N on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Marie R. Sessford, 21, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested in the 800 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Ernest C. Simmons, 55, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
