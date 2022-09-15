ANGOLA — Community art group Steuben Arts Scene will host an Autumn Pop-Up at Sutton’s Event Center today through Sunday.
It will kick-off tonight with a reception that's an opportunity to meet the artists. Saturday and Sunday entrance to the exhibit and sale is free, but donations will be appreciated. Saturday the judges will announce the winners.
“We have nine artists that will be there, and this is a juried art show. We have three judges, and they are going to be judging the artwork, and we will have awards for the top three artists’ work,” said Diane Stock from Steuben Arts Scene.
Today's reception is 4-7 p.m. The show and sale will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art can be purchased starting Friday night, but it can only be taken Sunday starting 3 p.m.
All the sold art pieces will continue to remain on the exhibit for everyone to see, but they will receive special marks indicating they are sold, said Stock.
Stock said that the artists are coming to this weekend event from all over, including Michael Goeptner, Ohio, who specializes in watercolor and acrylics and who does “classic cars and boats and water scenes.”
The event will also host a few artists, such as Jody Prokupek, Auburn, who works in oils, Sandy Burke, Carmel, and Angola artist Sandy Kessler. Some artists do mixed media and some work with metal.
The three judges will be Sarah Zimmer, who teaches at Trine University, Amy Buchs, Angola retired art teacher and muralist, and John Runyan, a local artist living on Jimmerson Lake. Each artist will bring four pieces of their work, and the best ones will get awards, said Stock.
Stock said that it is hard to estimate how many visitors would show up over the weekend. She said that they had more than 200 people at their first event in April, and that was a three-day weekend. They also had several thousands of people who attended Antique Boat Show this summer.
Stock said that they hoped that donations from this event will help the community to continue to do its programs. The event is sponsored by Steuben County REMC, Sutton’s Deli, Steuben County Community Foundation and Lakeland Internet.
Steuben Arts Scene is a group of community-minded residents who love the arts and organized the Arts Scene to inspire, and nurture, and enrich the life through the arts, and we are hoping to provide artistic opportunities for everyone, said Stock.
The Scene is a hub for resources to bring established and aspiring artists together within an environment equipped to support creativity. Whether one is a creative talent or a supporter, The Scene is bringing together the arts and the community.
To support art in the local community the group has recently come up with an initiative of providing a variety of art classes for all ages starting October at Commons Hall building. One class is going to cost $10.
Stock said that with the events they organize the group hopes to have their own facility one day to get the artists set up in their own space permanently and to have a gallery and a boutique shop.
“This is our dream,” said Stock.
