KENDALLVILLE — The stages at area high schools went dark in early 2020 as band and choir concerts and live theater productions shut down and the coronavirus pandemic ramped up.
The nature of live performances, with large gatherings of cast members and audiences, magnified the effects of the pandemic. Social distancing and state restrictions on the size of gatherings created barriers for musicians and cast members to rehearse and prepare for concerts and live theater together, and for audiences who couldn’t pack the auditoriums.
With recent decreases in coronavirus cases, some schools have begun planning for performances within health department guidelines, while others still are holding off.
West Noble is one of the schools waiting out the pandemic. Band and orchestra director Alex Villapondo said his students are honing their musicianship in daily classes, but concerts aren’t permitted yet. He leads a band of 28 musicians and an orchestra of 20.
“We are recording music during the regular band and orchestra classes” so students can see their performances virtually, he said. Villapondo said he is especially vigilant on monitoring copyright rules for music used in recording, one downside of having to perform this way.
Villapondo, a first-year teacher at West Noble, had to make changes to his classroom so his musicians could continue to learn.
“The percussion and strings stay masked. The woodwinds and brass remove their masks while playing,” he said. “My classes are socially distanced. Normally the seating is in an arc, but it’s now in a straight line.”
Villapondo has had to adjust his conducting style, too. The musicians are spread out and fill the room, so he’s had to remember to conduct with broader movements.
Villapondo said the pandemic is robbing his musicians of a key benefit of learning to play an instrument — the adrenaline rush and feedback from performing in front of a live audience.
“A live performance is the reward the students get for learning and developing skills,” he said. “A concert is our way of showing friends and family what we do.”
Two DeKalb County high schools, Eastside and DeKalb, are scheduling concerts and live theater for the spring, but they won’t look the same as pre-pandemic performances.
Eastside principal Larry Yoder said the spring musical is “Smile,” set for April 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. Band and choir concerts also are being scheduled.
The musical chronicles the backstage troubles of the fictional 1985 California Young American Miss beauty pageant held in Santa Rosa, California. Two contestants, Robin Gibson (played by Kya Blomeke) and Doria Hudson (Emma Brown) befriend and help each other during the week. Other characters are Brenda DiCarlo Freelander (Lauren Brown), an ex-Young American Miss second runner-up who coordinates the pageant, and Brenda’s husband Big Bob (Brennen Hollman), an RV salesman who tries to help her.
Yoder said the musical cast is smaller than the typical high school production, with more individualized scenes and fewer actors together on stage.
“We already have classes in band, choir and theater with social distancing,” he said.
Yoder also will keep an eye on social distancing at practices and the numbers for attendance. He’s worked closely with DeKalb County health officer Dr. Mark Souder throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so.
“The driving factor is the county status for large groups or gatherings,” Yoder said, referring to the state’s color-coded system for the size limits of crowds.
Yoder said school officials have learned something about managing in-person gatherings from having fall and winter sports seasons, where guidelines from the IHSAA are followed.
Shanna Lank, DeKalb High School’s director of bands, said the Baron jazz bands are performing this weekend at North Side High School in Fort Wayne and next weekend at Homestead High School. The Winter Guard is performing at Carroll High School this weekend and has three more live performances scheduled. Winter Drumline has four performances on its schedule. The concert bands are preparing for April and May concerts.
“It’s important to the Brigade members to be able to perform,” Lank wrote in an email. “The anxiety, thrill, energy — everything that embodies a live performance cannot be created in a classroom setting.”
Lank said gathering-size restrictions vary from school to school, but in general, most schools are allowing two or three spectators per student. She said the local health department is working closely with schools on these restrictions.
Lank is passionate about the value for students performing live in front of an audience.
“I can’t express how important it is for our students to make music — to be a part of something bigger than just themselves,” Lank wrote. “In a world where things seem to be more about an individual, band and choir programs across the country believe strongly in a family atmosphere — one where students think more of those around them as opposed to how this strictly benefits them. The excitement of a live performance, the thrill of creating a ‘moment’ on stage or in a performance that you never forget. Or the memories made within the Brigade family are priceless. We want to continue to give our students these opportunities, even if they look a little different than normal.”
East Noble High School’s theater program also is gearing up for live performances this spring. Theater director Josh Ogle said “Frozen” will take the stage April 29-30 and May 1-2 in the Cole Auditorium.
“We did have it scheduled for December, but COVID cases went high, and we were quarantining left and right,” Ogle said. He said it decimated the cast when two or three of the lead actors had to quarantine.
The “Frozen” cast is 30 students. Ogle said strict masking protocols will be followed to reduce aerosols spread by singing.
“The kids have built stamina to sing and move while wearing masks in the show choir,” he said.
Ogle said the “Frozen” cast will perform in masks, and the number in the audience will be limited. Intermission will be cut short to limit mingling by audience members.
“We don’t want East Noble Theater to be a super spreader,” Ogle said.
Ogle is looking forward to life getting back to normal. He said getting back into the routine of performing for live audiences is essential for the students.
“We have seen social stamina go down,” he said. “Kids are getting burned out faster. It’s so important to get back into the routine to perform. They stay busy and can be around their friends, feel the adrenaline rush and sense of pride in their performance.”
After a delay, area show choirs have also gotten back in action on a condensed schedule and performing virtually in their competitions.
The state canceled its annual performance postseason, but schools are still hitting the stages and belting out tunes.
Choir performers are adapting to singing and dancing in masks this year, but have worked to perfect their vocals even behind a layer of cloth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.