It was Christmas Eve, 20 below zero, and we had just moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
We arrived late, and told 4-year-old Stephanie that Santa didn’t know where we were, so he might not come that next morning.
After she was in bed, however, I found myself crawling into the truck to find the Christmas packages and lights, which were packed first. Then I set out to find a tree.
At midnight with 24 inches of snow, it was slim picking, but I found a scraggly prize in a tree lot and brought it home. It had most of its branches missing on one side.
Decorated, it was the cheeriest tree we had ever seen, and it brought Christmas to our little place that next morning.
Each year now, I put a tall stake in the yard before the ground freezes. I then go looking for a Christmas tree for it. I ask for the scraggliest tree they have, one they can’t sell. Missing limbs? I don’t care. Bent trunk? Not a problem.
I tie it to the stake and wrap it with Christmas lights, around and around. When I am done, it is the prettiest tree around.
My 35-year career as a school psychologist working with handicapped children taught me that each one has value, and the support we give them is the real spirit of Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.